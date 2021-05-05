SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 11:45:00

The Next Generation In Tourism Experiences By Museum Edutainment, LLC - The World's Bestselling Authors Guide Visitors Through Sites By Allowing Them To Step Inside The Story Of A True Event On Ne...

LONDON SITE AUTHORS INCLUDE CHARLES SPENCER, ELIZABETH MACNEAL & TRACY BORMAN

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARDEUM: Don't Just See the Sites; Step Inside their Stories, visits to museums and historical sites allow users to step inside compelling stories of true events. Guided by the world's best storytellers, users become part of intrigues, deceptions, and fascinating events of the past as they walk the same footsteps as the historical figures of the stories.

Written by award-wining historian and best-selling author Charles Spencer and narrated by noted actor Anthony Howell, BARDEUM's Death of a King: The Path to Execution is an audiovisual experience that takes visitors to St. James'sPark back to the 30th of January 1649 as they walk in the footsteps of the condemned King Charles I. The audiovisual experience envelops users in the compelling sights, sounds, and details of the events that ultimately led to this remarkable renunciation of the Divine Right of Kings as they stand witness to his final words when the axe falls. 

The BARDEUM app sets a new standard for enhancing visits to cultural sites and helps visitors absorb the significance of historical events. As cognitive scientist Roger C. Schank notes, "Humans are not ideally set up to understand logic; they are ideally set up to understand stories," and research shows the effectiveness of storytelling as a teaching method. BARDEUM educates and entertains visitors while enabling them to use their own device, on their own schedule, and at a reasonable cost.

Also launching on May 1st are The Great Exhibition for visitors to Hyde Park, written by Elizabeth Macneal and narrated by Tuppence Middleton, and, for Kensington Gardens, Tales of a Mistress in the Georgian Court, written by Tracy Borman and narrated by Flora Montgomery. Additional BARDEUM experiences are scheduled to launch in cities around the world throughout 2021. More information and our media kit can be found at www.BARDEUM.com.

The free app is available for iOS and Android. Experiences for the Royal Parks will cost 4.99 GBP per download. Media, please contact us for a free coupon.

Contact: Amanda D. Mercer, Founder & CEO
Phone: +1-734-678-3246 (Available via Zoom, WhatsApp, Skype, & Direct)
Email: amercer@museumedutainment.com

﻿

