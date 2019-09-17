The Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit 2019 Announces Registration and All-New Conference Program

WASHINGTON, September 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back for its third year, The Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit is the industry's premier event for the mobile networks community and will bring together hundreds of leading wireless executives from around the globe. This year's event will take place November 19-20 at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, TX. With a brand-new education program, leading vendors and sponsors, the 2019 event will dive into the key trends that are impacting the future of mobile networks including 5G in the Enterprise, fixed wireless, edge computing, CBRS, vRAN, 5G Transport, dynamic spectrum sharing, and more.

Partnered with some of the industry's leading visionaries, FierceWireless, the official publication and producer of The Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit, has developed a world-class conference program featuring keynotes, fireside chats, and panels focusing on various technologies and business models that are driving 5G. Industry executives from AT&T Business, Starry, City of Dallas, Vapor IO, WeWork, Charter Communications, Rise Broadband, and more will speak during the full-day conference and share their experiences as they lead the charge in 5G technology. The full conference program is available at nextgenwirelesssummit.com/schedule. The event will also feature valuable networking opportunities for attendees to connect with top industry leaders.

"The Summit is a great way to learn about the latest tech trends and ideas – coupled with practical insights and solid use cases from people who walk the talk," quoted past attendee, Patrick Foarde, VP of Ketchum.

"FierceWireless is excited to launch our third edition of the Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit this November. Building on the success of last year's event which grew by over 30%, we're particularly excited to dive into new areas in our conference program like 5G in the Enterprise, Fixed Wireless over CBRS, and more to support our continued growth," added Kevin Gray, Event Director.

Current sponsors include Huawei, Qualcomm, Pitney Bowes, Commscope, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Sierra Wireless, SQUAN, and more. To see the full list of participating organizations, visit nextgenwirelesssummit.com/sponsors.

