The next big wave in portable sound is about to break: Air by Quirky's 'Air Speaker'

What makes Air

Air Speaker is the world's first multi-room, indoor/outdoor speaker that can come apart, for a return to sound that's as versatile as how people live today.



Air uses auto-syncing and a patented magnet design to detach itself into five powerful speakers for any occasion. With Air, you're in charge of the sound around you: one booming music-maker seamlessly becomes an immersive surround sound experience, or five mini-speakers for multi-room audio throughout your home.

Air offers full-stereo sound and up to a whopping 24 watts as one speaker, generating high-fidelity audio that innovates on the mono (single-channel) portable speakers of yesterday's brands.

Initial release in neutral black tones for a modern, contemporary look.

Air: today's revolution in sound.

Air by Quirky's founder Marc Liniado and team wanted to create a speaker against a sea of sameness: the only innovations on the Bluetooth speaker market were more kaleidoscopic colors or mutant add-ons, none of which centered on connecting to people's diverse lifestyles today.

Enter, Air. Versatile, portable and flexible and water resistant, the speaker is made to be arranged according to each user's touch and imagination. You can even add up to 75 additional speakers for one massive experience.



Air speaks

Air by Quirky's founder Marc Liniado says: "We wanted to create a speaker that helped music be truly shared. Not a single speaker, limited to a single room." Liniado says, "Unlike its stiff and not to mention expensive competitors, Air Audio is flexible enough to be taken anywhere good vibes and good vibrations are needed. People don't need to spend thousands of dollars for full home audio, Air was made for sound in one room to become five."

Air is here

Air Speaker launches today, November 20, 2019, direct to customers via AirAudio.co. There is a Pre-Order launch deal of 20% off the $250 MSRP and we are guaranteeing delivery before Christmas. Get ready to see and hear Air everywhere.

Air by Quirky is the latest realized dream from Quirky, the New York-based community platform sourcing and bringing to market ingenious inventions from everyday people.

