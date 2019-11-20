+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 19:47:00

The next big wave in portable sound is about to break: Air by Quirky's 'Air Speaker'

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What makes Air
Air Speaker is the world's first multi-room, indoor/outdoor speaker that can come apart, for a return to sound that's as versatile as how people live today.

Air uses auto-syncing and a patented magnet design to detach itself into five powerful speakers for any occasion. With Air, you're in charge of the sound around you: one booming music-maker seamlessly becomes an immersive surround sound experience, or five mini-speakers for multi-room audio throughout your home.

Air offers full-stereo sound and up to a whopping 24 watts as one speaker, generating high-fidelity audio that innovates on the mono (single-channel) portable speakers of yesterday's brands.

Initial release in neutral black tones for a modern, contemporary look.

Air: today's revolution in sound.
Air by Quirky's founder Marc Liniado and team wanted to create a speaker against a sea of sameness: the only innovations on the Bluetooth speaker market were more kaleidoscopic colors or mutant add-ons, none of which centered on connecting to people's diverse lifestyles today.

Enter, Air. Versatile, portable and flexible and water resistant, the speaker is made to be arranged according to each user's touch and imagination. You can even add up to 75 additional speakers for one massive experience.

Air speaks
Air by Quirky's founder Marc Liniado says: "We wanted to create a speaker that helped music be truly shared. Not a single speaker, limited to a single room." Liniado says, "Unlike its stiff and not to mention expensive competitors, Air Audio is flexible enough to be taken anywhere good vibes and good vibrations are needed. People don't need to spend thousands of dollars for full home audio, Air was made for sound in one room to become five."

Air is here
Air Speaker launches today, November 20, 2019, direct to customers via AirAudio.co. There is a Pre-Order launch deal of 20% off the $250 MSRP and we are guaranteeing delivery before Christmas. Get ready to see and hear Air everywhere.

BOILERPLATE
Air by Quirky is the latest realized dream from Quirky, the New York-based community platform sourcing and bringing to market ingenious inventions from everyday people.

Related Links
For Samples and More Information - marc@airaudio.co 
For Media, Images and Video - Click Here

Media Contact: Marc Liniado 917-757-1310 marc@airaudio.co 

 

Air Audio Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-next-big-wave-in-portable-sound-is-about-to-break-air-by-quirkys-air-speaker-300962269.html

SOURCE Air by Quirky

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold profitiert von höherer Risikoaversion
11:13
Vontobel: Tesla mit neuem Produktionsstandort in Berlin
10:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:21
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Alibaba ermöglicht Bitcoin-Cashback für Kunden
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan
Julius Bär-Aktie stark: Julius Bär steigert verwaltete Vermögen in ersten zehn Monaten
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Alcon steigert Umsatz und startet neues Sparprogramm - Alcon-Aktie verliert
Bleibt Tesla profitabel? Diese Faktoren muss Elon Musk im Auge behalten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX zum Handelsende schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Unsicherheit im Handelskonflikt: Die Stimmung an der Wall Street ist eingetrübt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt machte im Tagesverlauf seine Verluste wieder wett. Die deutschen Börsen stand letztlich tiefer. Die Indizes in Fernost gaben zur Wochenmitte ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;