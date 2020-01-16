|
16.01.2020 15:00:00
The New York Times Company to Webcast Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 8:00 a.m. E.T. The company’s earnings announcement will be released earlier that morning and will be available on www.nytco.com.
Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at dpregister.com/10138121, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers). Online listeners can link to the live webcast at investors.nytco.com.
An archive of the webcast will be available beginning about two hours after the call at investors.nytco.com. The archive will be available for approximately three months. An audio replay will be available at 877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 412-317-0088 (international callers) beginning approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, February 20. The passcode is 10138121.
About The New York Times Company
The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.
