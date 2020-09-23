|
The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.06 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2020.
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.
This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005921/en/
