04.02.2026 13:31:47
The New York Times Co., Reports Rise In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $129.83 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $123.72 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $802.31 million from $726.62 million last year.
The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $129.83 Mln. vs. $123.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $802.31 Mln vs. $726.62 Mln last year.
