The New York Times Co., Reports Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $129.83 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $123.72 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $802.31 million from $726.62 million last year.

