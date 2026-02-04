Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.02.2026 13:31:47

The New York Times Co., Reports Rise In Q4 Income

The New York Times
54.75 CHF -3.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $129.83 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $123.72 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $802.31 million from $726.62 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $129.83 Mln. vs. $123.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $802.31 Mln vs. $726.62 Mln last year.

