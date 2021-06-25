SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’434 0.7%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0951 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’781 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’082 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9170 -0.1%  Öl 76.0 0.5% 

25.06.2021 02:00:00

The new voice dating live broadcast platform-whisper is officially launched

HONG KONG, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company focused on providing online social services to users worldwide, Whisper Technology LIMITED has been committed to creating a more comfortable and enjoyable chat environment for users. So on May 11, 2021, Whisper Technology LIMITED launched a new voice and video social software-Whisper.

Whisper is social software that focuses on young people's voice dating. It provides various voice halls, a variety of novel content, and fun games to enrich the sensory experience. Cooperate with the innovative family model to consolidate the social atmosphere. It also has a 1v1 matching social mode, in-depth communication, breaking the barriers between strangers, increasing social fun, and enhancing the sensory enjoyment of users.

Here, everyone can easily create a voice hall, transform into an anchor and show off their talents. Here, everyone can listen to the moving voice of the anchor, participate in a variety of interesting gameplay, interactive chat, and play games together. The diversified new social model will let you immerse yourself in this and enjoy every moment of happiness.

Official website URL: https://www.whisper.global/#/
Company name: Whisper Technology LIMITED

SOURCE Whisper Technology LIMITED

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

