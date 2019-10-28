+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
The New Sedus Smart Office in Dogern

DOGERN, Germany, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The office building at the headquarters in Dogern was completed in April this year. Since then, several different departments have moved into the new facilities and are now closely working together. With a construction value of € 13.5 million, Sedus, the renowned office furniture manufacturer, implemented this new working environment as a view of how an "office of the future" can look like.

Sedus Smart Office 1, Copyright: Sedus Stoll AG

Designed by Moser architects Lörrach, the Sedus Smart Office is not only an exemplary workplace for its own employees, but is also state-of-the-art from a technical point of view. It is a test laboratory, prototype and showpiece for international customers from all over the world.

The Sedus Smart Office has been implemented as a tailor-made solution based on the specific applications and activity requirements of users, just of the way customer-specific projects are realised. Employees were involved in the process right from the start. This ensured high acceptance of the working environment in the new building. Moreover the space contributes in a substantial way to enhance communication and collaboration between employees and different departments. 

Board speaker Holger Jahnke, who, like his two board colleagues, also moved into the Sedus Smart Office. He immediately felt at home in the new working environment. "Furnishing office buildings has long since ceased to be a matter of planning and arranging office furniture. Rather, it is much more about designing future-proof administrative and creative processes. These topics are top of the mind in the research work Sedus invests in. We implement the valuable knowledge gained, in the realization of projects for our international customers. The same happened when we created the new company headquarters."

Head of Marketing Ernst Holzapfel, also was part of the core team and as an architect contributed in a significant way in the concept and design of the new space. He said, "the principles of Human Centred Architecture (HCA) were applied in the concept of our new building. Once we observe, understand and interpret the real needs people have, we are able to create activity based spaces that foster better interaction between people. The use of advanced technology, the connection between interior and exterior, the choice of colour and a lot of daylight play a mayor role in making this space become an inspiring place to work."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018319/Sedus_Smart_Office.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018320/Sedus_Smart_Office.jpg

Sedus press agency: Joachim Sparenberg, Dr.-Schwoerer-Str. 20, D-79761 Waldshut-Tiengen, Tel. +49-7741-8355003, E-Mail: sparenberg-pr@web.de

 

Sedus Smart Office 3, Copyright: Sedus Stoll AG

