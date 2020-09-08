08.09.2020 13:53:00

The New Green Street Introduces News on Its Comprehensive Web-Based Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street Advisors, a firm with a 35-year history providing commercial real estate research, analytics, and advisory services today announced it will rebrand as Green Street. The rebrand reflects the firm's increasingly diversified capabilities and breadth of market insights and SaaS capabilities, evidenced by the simultaneous integration of News, Green Street's latest major enhancement to its web-based platform.

"This is a pivotal and exciting point in the company's evolution," said Jeff Stuek, Chief Executive Officer. "We are expanding upon the firm's incredibly strong foundation in research and data, making major investments in the business to provide clients with the best SaaS platform available for trusted and actionable intelligence on public and private real estate markets."

Green Street's comprehensive platform now offers access to News, a product suite consisting of four highly-regarded weekly publications – Real Estate Alert, Commercial Mortgage Alert, Hedge Fund Alert, and Asset-Backed Alert – and six corresponding proprietary databases, acquired earlier this year. Existing News subscribers will benefit from the improved features and functionality afforded through Green Street's robust web-based platform.

"We are incredibly pleased to integrate News into our platform," said Paul Henderson, Executive Vice President of News and Data Operations. "The exclusive, best-in-class reporting and data our publications are known for complement the top-quality research and analytical tools Green Street's clients already enjoy." He added, "The cultural integration of the two companies has also been outstanding and remarkable to watch. We are proud of our teams for uniting and seamlessly collaborating to complete this massive integration."

As part of this product integration, Green Street has incorporated the rich, high-quality transaction data collected by the News arm into its cutting-edge Atlas mapping platform. "The quality of the transaction data available through the News publications – compiled over multiple decades and managed on an ongoing basis – is exceptional and far superior to those sources based mostly on public record data," said Henderson.

To learn more about the News products and free trials available, click here.

About Green Street
Green Street provides preeminent and actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. The company is headquartered in Newport Beach with offices in Hoboken, Dallas, and London. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Contact:
Green Street
Katie Clemons
Vice President, Marketing
949-640-8780
kclemons@greenstreet.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-green-street-introduces-news-on-its-comprehensive-web-based-platform-301124921.html

SOURCE Green Street

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 75.92
1.06 %
Novartis 79.73
-0.52 %
Roche Hldg G 320.55
-0.53 %
LafargeHolcim 42.39
-0.63 %
Nestle 108.02
-0.64 %
Alcon 50.32
-1.76 %
CS Group 9.79
-2.32 %
Sika 211.40
-2.49 %
Lonza Grp 538.20
-2.82 %
Adecco Group 46.92
-2.98 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:10
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
09:48
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07:59
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
06:23
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neuer Kursanstieg? / Adecco – 50er-EMA im Wochenchart im Fokus
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla auf Höhenflug
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Gavreto bei Lungenkrebs - Roche-Aktie im Plus
Swiss Re-Aktie gefragt: Corona und Unwetter als Wachstumstreiber für Schadensversicherungen
Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial vor Mega-Börsengang: Die grössten Nutzniesser
SMI sinkt -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Burkhalter mit tieferem Gewinn im Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI sinkt -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
An der heimischen Börse dominieren negative Vorzeichen. Währenddessen geht es auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt gen Süden. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB