12.08.2019 20:00:00
The New Center Offers Bipartisan Solutions To Combat The Widening Infrastructure Funding Gap
WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Center – an organization focused on creating the space for a political center in America – today released a new policy paper entitled, "The Infrastructure Funding Gap." With Washington's continuing impasse over how to fund critically needed infrastructure investment, this paper highlights ways in which leaders on both sides could come together to fill the funding gap.
"The Infrastructure Funding Gap" is the second in The New Center's two-part series examining the causal factors behind America's decrepit infrastructure. A previous paper, "Infrastructure: A Tangle of Red Tape," explored how excessive regulations and inefficient bureaucratic procedures impede our ability to build new infrastructure.
In this New Center paper, we try to break the logjam where Democrats have been demanding new taxes to invest new public money, while Republicans have pushed more involvement for private sector investors. A grand infrastructure bargain that brings both parties to the center could include:
"The Infrastructure Funding Gap" is available for download at www.newcenter.org along with several other recent policy proposals.
About The New Center
American politics is broken, with the far left and far right making it increasingly impossible to govern. This will not change until a viable center emerges with an assertive agenda that appeals to the vast majority of the American people.
This is the mission of The New Center, which aims to establish the intellectual basis for a viable political center in today's America.
We create and promote ideas, news coverage, and commentary that helps Americans see common-sense solutions to the problems we face.
