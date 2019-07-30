30.07.2019 16:31:00

The New 2020 IKEA Catalog Is Now Available Nationwide

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IKEA announced the release of the 2020 IKEA U.S. catalog, available in-store and online, featuring new lower prices on products throughout and over 280 pages of design inspiration and solutions for achieving a fresh start at home. Filled with ideas to inspire a better everyday life at home no matter how you live, this year's catalog theme is all about the importance and joy of getting a great night's sleep. 

Based on findings from the annual IKEA Life At Home Report, the 2020 IKEA U.S. catalog features six distinct homes - all with varying styles, sizes and budgets. Specifically, the latest global study uncovered five universal, core emotional needs that need to be fulfilled in order for a living space to truly feel like "home":  Belonging, Ownership, Security, Comfort and Privacy.

"We all live differently, but we all deserve a space that truly feels like home – a sanctuary we can return to and recenter amidst the craziness of the outside world," said Antonella Pucarelli, Commercial Manager at IKEA U.S. "With the unique spread of homes in our catalog, we wanted to showcase how each emotional need for 'home' can be met regardless of your living situation."

Having conducted years of extensive research into how people live and sleep, this year's catalog showcases complete quality bedroom solutions and inspiration that can help everyone sleep better and feel happier at home.

"At IKEA, we believe you can't underestimate the power of a good night's sleep. We know that everyone needs the physical and mental reset great sleep provides to feel our best and live our lives to the fullest – and that's something everyone should be able to afford," said Antonella Pucarelli. "In our 2020 catalog, we're on a mission to 'save our sleep' by providing easy, affordable solutions to help sleep-deprived Americans get the fresh start they need."

With simple, smart solutions from blackout blinds and comfortable mattresses to new additions like sound absorbing  decorative panels and ergonomic pillows designed for every kind of sleeper, consumers will find with the 2020 catalog that an "elusive" restful sleep is easily within reach.

The differences in how we live and sleep become even more pronounced between countries and cultures, which is what inspired a completely new addition to this year's catalog: the Lab Home. For the first time, IKEA  invited five designers from different countries to help co-create a tailored "Lab Home" for their markets. The designers were given the same multi-generational family living in a compact two-bedroom apartment and challenged to design it for their market's unique preferences and considerations.

For more everyday home inspiration and to learn how to save your sleep, pick up a copy in print at any U.S. store or visit www.IKEA-USA.com/Catalog.

ABOUT IKEA

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices. The IKEA Group operates 369 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 50 in the U.S. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest. 

