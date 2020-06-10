10.06.2020 06:48:00

The Never-ending Big Data Expo--Global Communication Campaign 2020 goes online

GUIZHOU, China, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Never-ending Big Data Expo--Global Communication Campaign 2020 has tallied 150 million online visits in the week since launch. This was China's first of its kind international communication campaign, jointly organized by an international exhibition platform and media organizations , garnering coverage by over 1,000 media organizations and websites in 11 languages in over 200 countries and regions.

Roster of the media organizations taking part in the Never-ending Big Data Expo--Global Communication Campaign 2020

The 2020 China International Big Data Industry Expo had been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the expo's organizing committee decided to host a series of events between May and September, in a move to maintain the stature of the expo and express gratitude to attendees and fans both in China and around the world for their continuing support.

On May 26, the online expo was broadcast live by 16 media organizations, including People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, Peopledigital.com.cn, People.com.cn, Xinhuanet.com, Huanqiu.com, Sina.com.cn, 163.com, qq.com, National Business Daily, Tianyan News, Movement.gzstv.com, Colorful Guizhou.net, Cbdio.com, Gywb.cn and Quan Guiyang, via a coordinated cross-media platform featuring a unified logo and theme, marking the official start of the campaign.

In addition to the 16 co-organizing media organizations, over 1,000 domestic and foreign media agencies and websites took part in the campaign, vastly amplifying the messaging about the event around the world. The Big Data Expo's achievements over the past five years were covered by the media organizations via a combination of multimedia formats including short videos, online microbroadcasts, mobile-compliant (HTML5) websites, MG animation and emojis, becoming a trending topic on social media. The campaign also highlighted the Big Data Expo's role as a thought leader on the subject of big data theory and a trendsetter of industry innovation, enhancing the expo's position as an international event as well as a world-class platform. The expo also assumed a primary role in promoting Guiyang's efforts in developing China's Big Data Valley, which now serves as a home to a number of high-growth, high-value added firms leveraging the latest and most futuristic technologies.

The international campaign focuses on big data theory and how different theories drive the industry, segmented into four key events: Our Big Data Expo, the Big Data Expo Thinktank, the Never-ending Big Data Expo and Online Big Data Valley, in addition to one plenary gathering (The Meeting), one press conference (The Release) and various promotional activities. The audience at Our Big Data Expo was treated to a presentation of the expo's history including a rundown on previous participating exhibitors and achievements, while the theories, development trends and industry hot topics driving the big data industry were the discussion points of the Big Data Expo Thinktank. The Never-ending Big Data Expo was held for the most part online, while Online Big Data Valley focused on the innovative practices of Giuyang's big data industry.

Since inception in 2015, the China International Big Data Industry Expo, the world's first and original big data-themed gathering, has evolved into an event with international stature as well as a world-class platform, bringing global big data leaders together under one roof to discuss development trends and share the latest achievements of the industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-never-ending-big-data-expo--global-communication-campaign-2020-goes-online-301073416.html

SOURCE Huanqiu.com

