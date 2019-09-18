The Natural Products Association Honors CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine with the 2019 Novel Ingredient and Science Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII) today proudly announces its CarnoSyn® beta-alanine has received the coveted Novel Ingredient and Science Award from the Natural Products Association (NPA) at their annual conference, The Big Natural, in Washington, D.C., held September 11-12, 2019.

The Novel Ingredient and Science Award is bestowed annually upon a person or company who has developed an innovative ingredient with far reaching applications, clinical disease utility, health benefit, or regulatory safety achievement, demonstrated through sound scientific research. The NPA recognizes NAI for its leadership in the industry, commitment to innovation, research and performance, and its perseverance to go above and beyond—achieving New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) status from the FDA for CarnoSyn® beta-alanine. Over the past year, CarnoSyn® has gained momentum with its expansion into the healthy aging and wellness sectors, the Japanese marketplace, and its continued efforts with the NFL athletes and Olympic hopefuls on the roster of Team CarnoSyn®.

CarnoSyn® beta-alanine is widely-recognized as a patented, high-quality ingredient of choice among companies wishing to use the safest ingredients in their products. NAI has invested millions of dollars of research into CarnoSyn® over the years and developed a robust portfolio of patents and trademarks to protect its proprietary rights. With the additional exclusivity an NDI notification affords NAI, the company is working diligently with the FDA, CBP, FTC and various other federal and state agencies to ensure compliance and safety by those companies using beta-alanine. Where companies continue to buy and use generic beta-alanine not covered by its NDI, NAI will be alerting the necessary agencies of non-compliance. To the extent such unfair practices also include any infringement of NAI's intellectual property, these violations will be vigorously pursued.

Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., President and CEO of NPA, said, "NAI continuously invests and reinvests in science to give consumers confidence in the safety and effectiveness of their ingredient, CarnoSyn. The thing about the right thing, is that it's always the right thing and NAI embodies that, from the vast number of clinical studies to their recently successful NDI notification, NAI's work tells a very important story about a brand single minded in the purpose to deliver excellence to the Natural Products consumer."

"On behalf of our dedicated team at CarnoSyn, our researchers and our supportive consumers, I am honored and humbled to accept this award," stated Mark LeDoux, NAI's CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Our commitment to continued investigation using proper scientific discipline is bolstered by this recognition, in our enduring quest to enrich the world with the best of nutrition. As we seek to expand our footprint into a larger demographic segment concerned with sarcopenia and healthy aging, CarnoSyn is leading the way in achieving successful outcomes for people all over the world."

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status at up to 6.4 grams per day, enabling NAI's brand partners to provide unique offerings in various food categories. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery and greater mental focus.

SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the GRAS determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

