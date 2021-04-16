The National Police Federation Welcome Vaccines for RCMP Members in Manitoba

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the Government of Manitoba's decision to prioritize access to COVID-19 vaccinations for RCMP Members:

"The National Police Federation thanks the Province of Manitoba for prioritizing first responders, police and our own 1,000+ Manitoba Members for access to COVID-19 vaccinations. This is the only way to ensure the safety of our officers and the communities they serve.

We also thank First Nations communities for prioritizing our Members as their communities receive vaccinations.

Our Members provide essential provincial, municipal, and First Nations policing services across Manitoba and too often do not have the opportunity to ensure appropriate physical distancing when they interact with the public, resulting in multiple instances of close contact every single day. In practical terms, this means they are often at a significantly higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and exposing others including their community and family.

Simply put: protecting our Members helps protect all Manitobans."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation