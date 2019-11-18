+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 20:30:00

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health Hosts Online Hub for National Rural Health Day Happenings

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year in the United States, the third Thursday of November is designated as National Rural Health Day (NRHD). What began as an annual, single day of recognition has grown to be a national conversation and movement. Multiple events are happening in every state. To help all those participating in NRHD, NOSORH offers free communication tools, an idea guide, and an extensive listing of and registration for activities around the country, all of it available on PowerofRural.org.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 18, State Offices of Rural Health, Federal, state, and local agencies, thousands of women, men, and organizations will participate in NRHD events and activities. On Nov. 21 at 2:00 ET, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) will host a live webinar discussion with The Providers documentary filmmakers and Matthew Probst, PA-C, one of three rural health care providers featured in the film, which can be viewed now and through NRHD.

A few NRHD highlights include a weeklong lineup of events hosted by the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, a division of the Health Resources and Services Administration, and other national agencies and organizations. Other partner-driven events include a Twitter Chat co-hosted by the Rural Health Information Hub at 1:00 ET on Nov. 21. This event will focus on accessing funding for rural health projects. Rural Medical Education (RME) Collaborative will host an online, interactive, and complimentary CME event on Saturday, Nov. 23, for primary care clinicians serving rural and underserved populations.

Another tradition of NRHD is the release of the Community Stars publication on Nov. 21, featuring rural health professionals and organizations from a record-breaking 44 states, each of them recognized for their outstanding contributions and dedication to service. View the eBook or order a hard copy at PowerofRural.org.

Lastly, join the virtual "Power of Rural" community by searching and using the NRHD hashtag – #PowerofRural – on social media, and take part in the nationwide Thunderclap by tweeting the #PowerofRural at 11:21 am on 11/21 in your time zone.  

Visit PowerofRural.org for a listing of Walk with a Doc walk events and to register a walk, sign up to watch The Providers and participate in the live web event, download tools, and see what events are happening throughout the week.

Contact: Michelle Rathman, 630-865-4439, michelle@doitwithimpact.com or Ashley Muninger, 888-391-7258 x.104, ashleym@nosorh.org

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-organization-of-state-offices-of-rural-health-hosts-online-hub-for-national-rural-health-day-happenings-300960162.html

SOURCE National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health

