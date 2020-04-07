07.04.2020 18:47:00

The National Kidney Registry and Viracor Eurofins Announce Coronavirus Antibody Testing for Donors and Recipients

GREENWICH, N.Y. and LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Registry (NKR) and Viracor Eurofins announced a partnership today to deliver the newly released COVID-19 antibody testing for NKR's vast network of Member Centers.  NKR is the largest paired exchange program in the world and serves approximately 100 transplant programs throughout the United States.  NKR has relied on Eurofins' specialty transplantation laboratories, VRL Eurofins and Viracor Eurofins, for over seven years to process mission critical tests to support NKR's paired exchange operation. The two Eurofins sister companies launched COVID-19 PCR testing on March 13th and quickly followed with the launch of the COVID-19 antibody testing on April 8th.

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams, reference labs and biopharmaceutical companies get results faster, when it matters most. https://www.viracor-eurofins.com (PRNewsfoto/Viracor Eurofins)

"We are pleased to announce that COVID-19 antibody testing will be available to NKR Member Centers by Friday, April 10th. Some centers are already planning to use the newly released antibody test for screening donors and recipients prior to surgery, in conjunction with the PCR test, and for research related to waitlisted patients and transplant recipients," said Garet Hil, Founder and CEO, National Kidney Registry. "We are grateful for the rapid response from Eurofins in developing this solution and we indebted to key members of our Medical Board for guiding us through this process."

Viracor Eurofins is thrilled to be working with NKR and believes that by combining resources we can play a pivotal role in better understanding the impact of COVID-19 on transplant donors and recipients while reducing infection risk.  Given the concerns surrounding COVID-19, particularly within immunosuppressed populations, like transplant recipients, we are pleased to support the transplant community as we work through this current healthcare challenge.

About the National Kidney Registry:  The National Kidney Registry (www.kidneyregistry.org) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by protecting living donors and increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants.

About Viracor Eurofins:  Viracor Eurofins, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, is a leader in specialty clinical diagnostics with over 35 years and 3000 test offerings in infectious diseases, transplantation, immunology and allergy, to aid diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams, reference laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies get results faster, when it matters most. For more information about the company and new test, please visit: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/eurofins-u-clinical-diagnostics-network-205300204.html

About Eurofins - A global leader in bio-analysis:  Eurofins Scientific is a global leader in food and pharmaceutical product testing, environmental testing and advanced clinical testing services.  It employs over 47,000 staff at more than 800 laboratories in 47 countries.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-kidney-registry-and-viracor-eurofins-announce-coronavirus-antibody-testing-for-donors-and-recipients-301036867.html

SOURCE Viracor Eurofins

