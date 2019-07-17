The NAPCP Seeks Commercial Card and Payments Editorial Content for the TransAct! Newsletter and Online Resource Center

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The process of contributing Commercial Card and Payments editorial content to the NAPCP's online Resource Center and TransAct! newsletter is an excellent professional development experience, and a rewarding exploration of a topic as a subject matter expert.

Benefits to the writer include:



Showcasing expertise to a current or potential employer

Recognition among peers as a subject matter expert

Gaining points towards CPCP certification

The NAPCP seeks educational content on a variety of industry topics to round out the 2019 editorial calendar. Review the topics below, select one of interest, then contact Content Manager Terri Brustad: terri_brustad@napcp.org or 952-546-1880, ext. 6.

The NAPCP encourages potential contributors to dig into their expertise and experience and share that knowledge with industry peers. It is hands-on experience with a subject, and real-world examples of scenarios and solutions that make for exceptional content.

NAPCP Editorial Calendar

Issue: September 2019

Topic: Managing the Moving Pieces of a Commercial Card and Payments Program

Deadline: Aug. 2, 2019

Issue: October 2019

Topic: Let Financial Services Innovation Drive a Commercial Card and Payments Program

Deadline: Sept. 6, 2019

Issue: November 2019

Topic: Successful Supplier Engagement

Deadline: Oct. 4, 2019

Issue: December 2019

Topic: Best Practice Baselines Engagement

Deadline: Nov. 4, 2019

As the NAPCP develops the 2020 calendar, suggestions are welcome.

Interested in becoming involved with the NAPCP in other ways? There are plenty of ways to contribute, including speaking at an event, leading a webinar or hosting a Regional Forum.

About the NAPCP

The NAPCP is a membership-based professional association committed to advancing Commercial Card and Payment professionals and industry practices worldwide. Serving a community of almost 20,000, the NAPCP is a respected voice in the industry and an impartial resource for members at all experience levels in the public and private sectors. The NAPCP provides unmatched opportunities for continuing education and peer networking through its conferences, Regional Forums, webinars, website, virtual demonstrations, newsletters and regular communication. The association sponsors research and publishes timely and relevant white papers, survey results and other documents. The NAPCP also offers a Certified Purchasing Card Professional (CPCP) credential.

