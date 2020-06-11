11.06.2020 01:00:00

The NAPCP Announces 2020 Commercial Card and Payments Award Recipients

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NAPCP recognizes exceptional members of the Commercial Card and Payments industry with an annual awards program. The 2020 Peer-to-Peer and Outstanding Contributor Awards were presented virtually at the NAPCP's first Virtual Conference, held May 18-June 1, 2020.

2020 Peer-to-Peer Award Recipients:

  • Natieka Washington, CPCP, Purchasing Card Program Manager at Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Larry Lambright, Manager, Account Development, American Express

Peer-to-Peer award recipients are nominated by their colleagues for their commitment to serving their constituents and the industry as a whole, and they represent the finest the Commercial Card and Payments industry has to offer.

2020 NAPCP Contributors of the Year Recipients:

  • Donna Ginter, Ph.D., CPCP, C.P.M., CPPO, Executive Director, Procurement and Travel Services, The George Washington University
  • Greg Hamilton, Director, Public Sector Business Development, Mastercard Worldwide

Donna and Greg were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the NAPCP. They have a combined NAPCP membership legacy of almost two decades, and have presented at NAPCP Annual Conferences, Regional Forums and workshops, led webinars, contributed content, and serve on NAPCP advisory teams.

Congratulations to these deserving individuals! The NAPCP will begin taking nominations for the 2021 awards program later this year.

About the NAPCP
The NAPCP is a membership-based professional association committed to advancing Commercial Card and Payment professionals and industry practices worldwide. Serving a community of almost 20,000, the NAPCP is a respected voice in the industry and an impartial resource for members at all experience levels in the public and private sectors. The NAPCP provides unmatched opportunities for continuing education and peer networking through its conferences, Regional Forums, webinars, website, virtual demonstrations, newsletters and regular communication. The association sponsors research and publishes timely and relevant white papers, survey results and other documents. The NAPCP also a offers a Certified Purchasing Card Professional (CPCP) credential.

 

SOURCE NAPCP

Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
An der Wall Street richteten Anleger ihre Aufmerksamkeit auf den Zinsentscheid der Notenbank. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der DAX drehte in die Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch wenig verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

