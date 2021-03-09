The NAGA Group AG Closes USD 30 Million Financing Framework and Reports Record Growth

The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, reports on the largest financing arrangement in the company's history to date and further record growth in February 2021.

NAGA has signed an agreement with the US Fund Yorkville Advisors securing a growth financing framework of up to USD 30 million.

"We are excited about the deal with Yorkville and are setting the course for NAGA to scale even faster. The financing gives us the power and the flexibility to allow the company to be taken to the next level. NAGA is a growth case in a very large and rapidly growing market. This decade will be definitely the breakthrough period for FinTechs", comments NAGA CEO Benjamin Bilski on the closed deal.

In addition, the company reports on preliminary results for February which have once again significantly exceeded the record figures from January 2021.

In February, NAGA achieved a record user growth with 37,000 new accounts and for the first time broke the milestone of 1 million real money transactions and a trading volume of over EUR 20 billion within one month. NAGA's flagship feature "Copy Trading" is growing particularly strong and further proves NAGA's unique selling point. In February more than 560,000 copied trades were executed which marks a steep increase of 75% to the 316,000 trades copied in January. New registrations grew by 45% and the number of real money transactions increased by over 38% compared to the previous month. The comparison to the previous year underlines once more the strong growth metrics: User registration saw an increase of 700% over prior years' month (February 2020: 4,606), whilst 600% more trades were copied (February 2020: 80,000), transactions and trading volume increased by 230% (February 2020: 318,000) and 197% (February 2020: EUR 6.8 billion) respectively compared to February 2020.

"The user growth, and particularly the activity and engagement ratios make us feel very confident. Evidently the concept of social media combined with trading at NAGA works very well. There is a clear shift in user behavior towards platforms like NAGA which combines stocks, cryptocurrencies and community, and it will be our core advantage over competition, especially in the area of customer-acquisition. As communicated before, we have developed a unique growth formula and can precisely control our growth which we have been proving consistently over the past 18 months. We will further increase our investment into marketing & sales especially in the light of the new financing and the fact that our growth yields return. Given our momentum, we will steer more into our social investing experience and maintain our advantages over competition. Growing our user base and increasing transactional activity will become increasingly relevant strategic metrics in 2021," concludes Bilski.

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social trading platform. The company's proprietary platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments and cryptocurrencies to a physical Mastercard. Additionally, the platform allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and autocopy features for successful members' trades. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclusive. It provides an improved foundation to trade, invest, network, earn and pay. This applies to both fiat and crypto products.

