|
18.03.2022 00:44:00
The Must-Have Hair Removal Device this Spring is RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi IPL Hair Removal Handset
Spring is around the corner and RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi is the best tool to keep in your skincare arsenal and beauty box
MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi, the painless at-home IPL hair removal handset that stops hair growth, is the new must-have beauty tool to get you ready for spring. IPL, which stands for "intense pulsed light," uses technology similar to laser hair removal but safe to use at home and a lot easier on your pocketbook. Compared to traditional hair removal methods, Lumi gives you baby-smooth skin without razor bumps and ingrown hairs. It uses advanced cooling technology which makes it less painful than waxing, and you can do it from the comfort of your home, on vacation, or during business travels.
How does it work?
RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi IPL Hair Removal Handset targets unwanted hairs at the root and destroys them with light pulses without burning or damaging your skin. It stops hair from growing back for long-term hair reduction. This means that those who use RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi can see noticeable results after just four uses and full results in twelve sessions. Lumi is FCC, CE, and RoHS certified for safe home use and can be utilized on any part of the body, like the underarms, face, legs, arms, and bikini area.
With a sleek, user-friendly design and six intensity levels, Lumi will help you be smooth in all the right places this spring.
What's inside the box?
Customers get RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi, a user's guide, a universal plug, plus a 90-day guarantee and a 1-year warranty.
LA-based lifestyle and beauty content creator, Chris Han, loves Lumi:
"I've been using the RoseSkinCo. Lumi Handset since its launch and I have no complaints. I've had laser hair removal done years ago, but I prefer the at-home IPL so much more. The convenience of being able to do it at home is a huge plus for me. And it doesn't hurt nearly as much as laser hair removal. I started using it on my legs, and I've moved to my underarms and upper lip. I love how versatile it is and my hairs have become much thinner and lighter over time. Can't wait until I'm completely hair free!"
About RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi:
Lumi: the new at-home IPL hair removal device that stops hair growth right in its tracks. It's specially made to make you feel amazing in your dolphin-smooth, baby-soft skin. We've taken our best-selling OG IPL Handset and made it even better. Lumi delivers permanent hair reduction with noticeable results after just 4 uses and full results in 12. Cheaper than laser, more convenient than shaving, and WAY less painful than waxing. Lumi is the future of hair removal.
About RoseSkinCo.
Founded in 2019, RoseSkinCo.'s goal is to make beauty simple. The first step is quick and easy long-term hair removal. It's your time to shine safely and effectively from the comfort of your own home. Follow them on social media @roseskinco.
Media Contact:
Emma Lombardi
GR0
press@gr0.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-must-have-hair-removal-device-this-spring-is-roseskincos-lumi-ipl-hair-removal-handset-301505504.html
SOURCE RoseSkin
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.
Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.
Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol
|Short
|12’462.16
|19.68
|JSSMYU
|Short
|12’782.18
|12.91
|SMIR9U
|Short
|13’282.30
|8.36
|SSMDQU
|SMI-Kurs: 12’061.87
|17.03.2022 17:31:41
|Long
|11’203.24
|12.77
|OSSM2U
|Long
|10’745.02
|8.63
|OSSM4U
Inside Fonds
|17.03.22
|Schroders: MyStory: Wie ich über nachhaltige Wälder meine Klimabilanz ausgleiche
|10.03.22
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - März 2022
|28.02.22
|Schroders: Bedeutung der Netto-Null-Emission für die Inflation
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg gedämpft: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende sehr stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil nach. Anleger an der Wall Street kaufen sich am Donnerstag wieder verhalten in den Markt ein. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen legten erneut kräftig zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}