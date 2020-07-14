14.07.2020 19:35:00

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America and Wondros Launch COVID-19 and MS Pathfinder

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide accurate and easily accessible information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) and Wondros are proud to announce the creation of the COVID-19 and MS Pathfinder online tool, available on MSAA's website at https://mymsaa.org/covid-19-and-ms-pathfinder/.

MSAA Logo

The COVID-19 and MS Pathfinder tool allows members of the multiple sclerosis (MS) community to search for trusted sources and information related to COVID-19. The Pathfinder tool can help users find information on how to safely manage MS while staying at home, what to do if you or a loved one presents with COVID-19 symptoms, how to be prepared for a potential emergency situation, ways to contact healthcare professionals, and more.

"We are pleased to partner with Wondros on this new and innovative tool to assist members of the MS community access valuable information and resources pertaining to COVID-19," says Gina Ross Murdoch, MSAA President & CEO. "During these uncertain times, it's vital for individuals with chronic illnesses to be able to find credible, up-to-date information on this ongoing health crisis."

The COVID-19 and MS Pathfinder has been designed to easily navigate through various topics including facts about COVID-19 as well as tips to stay safe and healthy. The information is presented through concise explanations in a unique and user-friendly format.   

Jesse Dylan, Founder & CEO of Wondros says, "In the wake of COVID-19, it was our vision to create an intuitive, online educational platform that streamlines, organizes, and conveys essential information to specific communities. Our work with the wonderful people at MSAA only deepens our shared commitment to be of service to others, especially during times of great challenge."

To access the new COVID-19 and MS Pathfinder, please visit MSAA's website at https://mymsaa.org/covid-19-and-ms-pathfinder/. For further questions, please contact Kaitlyn Gallagher, Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator at (800) 532-7667, ext. 122 or via email at kgallagher@mymsaa.org.  

About MSAA      
The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring award-winning educational videos, webinars, and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.    

About Wondros:
Helmed by veteran filmmakers Jesse Dylan and Priscilla Cohen, Wondros is a creative agency and production company serving global leaders in business, social justice, innovation, public health, arts and entertainment. Our process is fueled by discovery, design research, storytelling, and outreach. Clients include National Institutes of Health, Harvard Medical School, Netflix, TNT, Nike, IBM, Open Society Foundations, H&M, United Nations, Vanity Fair, MD Anderson, the McCain Institute, Frank Gehry, XPRIZE, MIT Media Lab, UCLA Arts, McKinsey, Bank of America, The Biden Cancer Initiative, and many more.

About Multiple Sclerosis      
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.      

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-multiple-sclerosis-association-of-america-and-wondros-launch-covid-19-and-ms-pathfinder-301093327.html

SOURCE Multiple Sclerosis Association of America

