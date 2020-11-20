SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0814 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’867 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’319 0.5%  Dollar 0.9111 0.0%  Öl 44.2 0.1% 
20.11.2020

THE MOST WONDERS by AROMATICA available online at Costco USA

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AROMATICA, South Korea's leading clean and sustainable beauty brand, announced best-sellers gift set launch online at Costco.com.

THE MOST WONDERS by AROMATICA features six best-selling skincare products:

Brightening Neroli Organic Facial Oil, Tea Tree Green Oil, Organic Rosehip Oil, Reviving Rose Infusion Serum, SuperBrite Vita Serum, and Vitalizing Rosemary Concentrated Essence.

This holiday the company is pushing clean, vegan, and sustainable beauty. Six essentials that work in harmony to deeply nourish, balance, detoxify, and moisturize - replenishing vitality from true botanical essence. Apply as needed for daily skin concerns:

  • Neroli Facial Oil for natural radiance
  • Tea Tree Facial Oil for anti-blemish properties
  • Rosehip Facial Oil for spots and collagen
  • Rose Serum for deep hydration
  • Vita Serum for a vitamin booster
  • Rosemary Essence anti-oxidant properties

Six essentials for healthy, glowing skin in recycled glass bottles to reduce plastic pollution, reuse as many times, and recycle effortlessly.

ABOUT AROMATICA

When Jerry Kim founded AROMATICA in 2004, his heart and soul of the brand based on essential oils and aromatherapy. He promised to keep striving to reach the mission: SAVE THE SKIN, SAVE THE PLANET with AROMATICA.

Our high standards to SAVE THE SKIN: AROMATICA formulas are consciously-sourced, 100% vegan, and natural ingredients- replacing synthetic fragrances with pure essential oils. We are EWG Verified, COSMOS certified, and partners with Vegan Society. We push the boundaries of efficacy and consciousness with the power of aromatherapy to impact the skin and less on the planet.

Our commitment to SAVE THE PLANET: we are reducing the quantity of plastic waste by replacing virgin plastic with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and redeeming recycled-glass whenever possible. Our packaging designers procreate to reduce, reuse, and recycle our containers. We believe our actions will make an impact to SAVE THE SKIN, SAVE THE PLANET.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-wonders-by-aromatica-available-online-at-costco-usa-301177808.html

SOURCE Aromatica CO.

