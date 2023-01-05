SMI 11'057 -0.7%  SPI 14'172 -0.6%  Dow 32'930 -1.0%  DAX 14'436 -0.4%  Euro 0.9849 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'959 -0.4%  Gold 1'834 -1.1%  Bitcoin 15'770 0.6%  Dollar 0.9360 0.7%  Öl 78.8 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
ApeCoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum APE-Handel
Gehaltserhöhung abgelehnt? So sollten Arbeitnehmer reagieren
Goldpreis: Darum empfiehlt die Royal Bank of Canada 2023 ein Gold-Investment
20 Prozent der Anleger schenken Influencern mehr Vertrauen als Experten - besonders bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
06.01.2023 00:51:00

The Monday Mystery Movie Returns to Regal on January 9

Tickets to this unreleased title are only $5 at select theatres at 7 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- See the next Hollywood blockbuster early by attending the Monday Mystery Movie exclusively at select Regal theatres. While the title remains a secret until 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, the mystery movie will be an early screening of an upcoming, wide theatrical release. Tickets are only $5 and Regal Crown Club members also receive a $6 concessions offer for a popcorn and drink combo.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"In partnership with a major studio, we are excited to offer our guests the opportunity to see an unreleased theatrical movie before it plays in any US theatre for only $5 this Monday evening," stated Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "We have received great customer response for our past two Monday Mystery Movies with this third movie announcement adding to the excitement. Providing this exclusive opportunity to our moviegoers is another way Regal strives to be the best place to watch a movie!"

The only hint to the mystery movie title will be the film's rating of 'PG-13' to confirm age restrictions for attendees. Previous Monday Mystery Movies include The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Spirited in 2022. For more (but very few) details about the Monday Mystery Movie and a list of participating Regal theatres, visit our website at REGmovies.com.

Guests can also see the Monday Mystery Movie for free with Regal Unlimited. Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,474 screens in 478 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2022. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:
Richard M. Grover
(865) 925-9539

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-monday-mystery-movie-returns-to-regal-on-january-9-301715100.html

SOURCE Regal

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05.01.23 Amazon: Jobabbau weitet sich aus
05.01.23 SMI - Gewinner und Verlierer/Biotechnologie - Ein Duo auf Erfolgskurs
05.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
05.01.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte nach Inflationsdaten gesucht
05.01.23 DAX – Gute Laune in Europa und Katerstimmung an der Wall Street
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'494.26 19.77 CZSSMU
Short 11'732.89 13.84 6SSMMU
Short 12'184.87 8.86 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'057.39 05.01.2023 17:31:46
Long 10'591.75 18.45 A3SSMU
Long 10'377.01 13.67 A7SSMU
Long 9'931.16 8.82 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen letztlich im Minus -- SMI und DAX mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen fester
NASDAQ-Titel Amazon-Aktie fällt: Amazon kündigt Stellenabbau von 18'000 Mitarbeitern an
Warren Buffett 2022 erneut besser als der Markt: Was hat Berkshire Hathaway besser gemacht?
Holcim-Aktie stabil: Holcim kauft französisches Unternehmen Chrono Chape
Zur Rose-Aktie verliert: Negative Kommentare zum deutschen E-Rezept belasten Zur Rose
Linde-Aktie in Rot: Linde wird wohl von GAZPROM-Joint-Venture verklagt
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse emittiert offenbar neue Anleihen mit hoher Rendite
Sonova-Aktie profitiert: Sonova bringt Einstiegslösung zur Hörunterstützung auf den Markt
SNB-Aktie: UBS rechnet mit Milliarden-Jahresverlust bei Schweizerischer Nationalbank
Walgreens-Aktie im Minus: Walgreens mit Milliardenverlust wegen Vergleich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.