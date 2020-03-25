The Molson Coors Shooting and the Importance of Employee Security

MIAMI, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The tragic deaths carried out by an employee at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee on February 26, 2020, is tantamount proof of how crucial it is for employers to employ stringent employee security, no matter what the size of the business. The global-leading security company, Fast Guard Service, discusses the realities of putting this into practice.

The words, "active shooter" in any situation strikes fear into the hearts of those in the vicinity. It's a sad fact that incidents such as the multiple killings carried out by electrician, Anthony Ferrill, at the Molson Coors brewery site, is one in a long list of similar incidents in America's recent history. The tragedy only goes to highlight the vital importance of employee security, including stringent checks before a person commences a role and strategic on-site security to protect everyone on a daily basis.

Pre-Employment Security Steps

Employers have a duty of care to their current staff to ensure that they've carried out due diligence before allowing a new employee onto their premises. This should take the form of a screening process, something that many companies find is far better carried out by a third-party expert source rather than relying on in-house measures. Such a pre-employment investigation covers aspects such as resume checks, taking up references from previous employers, the authentication of qualifications, and membership of professional bodies.

In some cases, and depending on the sensitivity of the role and/or industry, it should also include further clarifications that the individual is of good standing, has no criminal record, or perhaps other, deeper, security vetting procedures.

Access Control and Security of Employees and Customers

Of course, as the Molson Coors shooting shows, even long-standing members of staff can represent a security risk. In the case of Ferrill, who'd worked at the brewery for over a decade, he was known to the other workers and, presumably, trusted by many. However, on that fateful day, he'd been able to bring two handguns to his place of work, one with a silencer, which he used to shoot and kill five of his work colleagues before turning one of the guns on himself.

The crucial lesson to be learned from this is the ease in which he was able to bring guns into the workplace. Even if the brewery had access control in place (a system by which entry and exit to a location are monitored, with only authorized personnel allowed access) there may not have been a security system that would have flagged up a gun being brought onto the premises (such as the metal detectors used in places such as airports and stadiums). Even if there was, Ferrill obviously knew a way around them.

This is where company owners and management should take advice from security experts. Every building and location is unique, and only by having a professional assessment is it possible to put in place the effective security necessary to prevent such items from being easily carried onto the site.

Onsite Security

While not every place of work will need to take advantage of on-site security (either physically or remotely), the provision of such an asset can be a potent tool in helping to keep everyone in the location safe. Good security guards are experts in recognizing suspicious behaviors, and in the case of an incident can be the first on the scene to prevent escalation. In a worst-case scenario, they provide essential communication that can assist staff to vacate the area quickly and safely. They are also well-placed to give emergency response a "boots on the ground" overview.

Other reasons companies might want to use the services of professional security personnel is in cases of employee termination and in any place of work where large numbers of people are situated. This includes, but isn't limited to, hospitals, factories, sports facilities, hotels, large construction sites, etc.

