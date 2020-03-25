25.03.2020 21:30:00

The Molson Coors Shooting and the Importance of Employee Security

MIAMI, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The tragic deaths carried out by an employee at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee on February 26, 2020, is tantamount proof of how crucial it is for employers to employ stringent employee security, no matter what the size of the business. The global-leading security company, Fast Guard Service, discusses the realities of putting this into practice.

The words, "active shooter" in any situation strikes fear into the hearts of those in the vicinity. It's a sad fact that incidents such as the multiple killings carried out by electrician, Anthony Ferrill, at the Molson Coors brewery site, is one in a long list of similar incidents in America's recent history. The tragedy only goes to highlight the vital importance of employee security, including stringent checks before a person commences a role and strategic on-site security to protect everyone on a daily basis.

Pre-Employment Security Steps

Employers have a duty of care to their current staff to ensure that they've carried out due diligence before allowing a new employee onto their premises. This should take the form of a screening process, something that many companies find is far better carried out by a third-party expert source rather than relying on in-house measures. Such a pre-employment investigation covers aspects such as resume checks, taking up references from previous employers, the authentication of qualifications, and membership of professional bodies.

In some cases, and depending on the sensitivity of the role and/or industry, it should also include further clarifications that the individual is of good standing, has no criminal record, or perhaps other, deeper, security vetting procedures.

Access Control and Security of Employees and Customers

Of course, as the Molson Coors shooting shows, even long-standing members of staff can represent a security risk. In the case of Ferrill, who'd worked at the brewery for over a decade, he was known to the other workers and, presumably, trusted by many. However, on that fateful day, he'd been able to bring two handguns to his place of work, one with a silencer, which he used to shoot and kill five of his work colleagues before turning one of the guns on himself.

The crucial lesson to be learned from this is the ease in which he was able to bring guns into the workplace. Even if the brewery had access control in place (a system by which entry and exit to a location are monitored, with only authorized personnel allowed access) there may not have been a security system that would have flagged up a gun being brought onto the premises (such as the metal detectors used in places such as airports and stadiums). Even if there was, Ferrill obviously knew a way around them.

This is where company owners and management should take advice from security experts. Every building and location is unique, and only by having a professional assessment is it possible to put in place the effective security necessary to prevent such items from being easily carried onto the site.

Onsite Security

While not every place of work will need to take advantage of on-site security (either physically or remotely), the provision of such an asset can be a potent tool in helping to keep everyone in the location safe. Good security guards are experts in recognizing suspicious behaviors, and in the case of an incident can be the first on the scene to prevent escalation. In a worst-case scenario, they provide essential communication that can assist staff to vacate the area quickly and safely. They are also well-placed to give emergency response a "boots on the ground" overview.

Other reasons companies might want to use the services of professional security personnel is in cases of employee termination and in any place of work where large numbers of people are situated. This includes, but isn't limited to, hospitals, factories, sports facilities, hotels, large construction sites, etc.

The leading security company, Fast Guard Service, is trusted by firms small and large around the world to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. With the requirement for industrial and business security increasing exponentially across the US, companies know that they're in good hands when they entrust their needs to Fast Guard.

To find out more visit Fast Guard Service.

 

SOURCE Fast Guard Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Rohstoffmärkte im Erholungsmodus
13:37
Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
13:32
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:09
SMI nimmt Erholung wieder auf
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
US-Handel endet nach starker Volatilität uneinheitlich -- Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Aryzta: Coronavirus wird wesentlichen Einfluss auf Geschäftsjahr haben - Aktie bricht ein
Nestlé-GV findet wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie ohne Präsenz der Aktionäre statt
Corona stellt Krisenfestigkeit des Bankensektors auf die Probe - Neue Finanzkrise im Anrollen?
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet nach starker Volatilität uneinheitlich -- Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwankungsanfällig und konnten letztlich zulegen. Die Wall Street knüpfte nur zeitweise an das Kursfeuerwerk vom Vortag an. Anleger an den asiatischen Handelsplätzen kamen zur Wochenmitte aus der Deckung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB