The Millicom Nomination Committee’s proposal for Board of Directors

Luxembourg, May 12th, 2020 – In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM”) of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom”) to be held on June 25, 2020, Millicom’s Nomination Committee proposes the election of Millicom’s CEO, Mauricio Ramos, as a new Executive Director of the Board, the re-election of José Antonio Rios García as Chairman of the Board, and the re-election of José Antonio Rios García, Odilon Almeida, Tomas Eliasson, Pernille Erenbjerg, Mercedes Johnson, Lars-Åke Norling and James Thompson as Non-Executive Directors of the Board. Janet Davidson has decided not to seek re-election.

Mauricio Ramos joined Millicom as CEO in April 2015. Before joining Millicom, he was President of Liberty Global’s Latin American division, a position he held from 2006 until February 2015. During his career at Liberty Global, Mauricio held several leadership roles, including positions as Chairman and CEO of VTR in Chile and President of Liberty Puerto Rico. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Charter Communications (US), and formerly served as Chairman of TEPAL, the Latin American Association of Cable Broadband Operators, and the Board of Directors of the GSMA. He received a degree in Economics, a degree in Law, and a postgraduate degree in Financial Law from Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota.

John Hernander, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented: "The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Mauricio Ramos as a new Board Director. The addition of Mauricio, as Millicom’s CEO, will further align Millicom’s governance structure as it continues its transformation as a U.S. listed company. Mauricio’s leadership and significant operational experience in his roles as CEO and Director will strengthen Millicom’s Board and further support Millicom as its Latin American growth journey continues.”

José Antonio Rios García, Chairman of the Board, added: "On behalf of the Board, the management team, and all shareholders, I would like to extend our gratitude to Janet Davidson for her invaluable contributions during her four years on the Millicom Board, including her role as Chair of Millicom’s Compliance and Business Conduct Committee.”

The Nomination Committee’s full proposals are presented in the convening notice to Millicom’s AGM, to be held on June 25, 2020. The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2020 AGM comprised: John Hernander, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Daniel Sievers, appointed by Fiduciary Management; Peter Guve, appointed by AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB; and Juanjuan Niska, appointed by Wellington Management.

-END-



Inquiries should be sent to investors@millicom.com .

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment