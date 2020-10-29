NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The military robots market size is projected to grow from USD 14.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025. Drivers for this market include increasing use of robots in areas affected by chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) attacks, the increased use of robots for mine countermeasures and the increasing use of UAVs in life-threatening missions.







Based on type, the airborne segment is projected to lead the military robots market from 2020 to 2025.

Based on tyoe, the airborne segment estimated to lead the military robots market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2025.The airborne segment accounted for a significant share of the military robots market, which can be attributed to combat regiments worldwide being equipped with UAVs of various types.



The use of drones and UAVs for assault, intelligence gathering, and support has increased tremendously in the last few years. Inexpensive swarms of drones are the preferred method for launching an attack on a target as they have precise results for a fraction of the cost.



Based on end user, the defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Based on end user, defense segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Military robots for the defense segemtn are far more advanced than normal robots and can perform applications that robots used in homeland security cannot.



Countries like the US, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK place a high value on soldier survivability.There has been a trend of using unmanned platforms to carry out dangerous missions so that soldiers' lives are saved.



For example, a major application area for military robots is in explosive ordnance disposal. The use of unmanned ground vehicles for transport and surveillance is increasing as soldiers can carry more equipment in rough terrain by using unmanned robots.



Europe military robots market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in military robots market during the forecast period. Increased deployment of UAVs for surveillance and reconnaissance, the use of land and marine robots for applications such as explosive ordnance disposal and mine clearing among others have resulted in an increased demand for military robots in the region.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants of the military robots market

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region – North America -20%, Europe – 5%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and the Middle East – 45%



Key players profiled in the military robots market include FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), Saab AB (Sweden), QinetiQ (UK) Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US) among others.



Research Coverage:

The study segments the military robots market based on type, platform, application, system, deployment method, range, end user, mode of operation, propulsion, and region.

It maps these segments and subsegments across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America. The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the military robots market, along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market.



Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the military robots market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



