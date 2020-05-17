The Middleton Family Presents PHLove, a Concert for COVID-19 Relief, Featuring Daryl Hall, Questlove, Patti LaBelle, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Other Performers with Philadelphia Ties on May 21

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PHL COVID-19 Fund is excited to announce it will host PHLove, presented by the Middleton Family, a one-time variety show on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m., to support the Fund. Daryl Hall, Questlove, and Patti LaBelle will headline PHLove and feature DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts & Friends, WALLO267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, The Geator, Jerry Blavat, and Friends, and Pastor Alyn Waller and The Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing. The family-friendly event will air live on 6ABC, CBS3, NBC10, 96.5 TDY, 98.1 WOGL, B101.1, and KYW Newsradio, and stream nationwide online at Inquirer.com and Radio.com.

The variety show will celebrate the talent and resilience of the Greater Philadelphia region as it raises awareness and support for the PHL COVID-19 Fund. Produced by ESM Productions, a ROC Nation Company, along with support from Live Nation Philadelphia and Live Nation Urban, the lineup will include surprise guest appearances from several other friends of the Philadelphia region.

Since March 19, the PHL COVID-19 Fund, powered by Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ), has been rapidly deploying critical funds to nonprofits serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In eight weeks, the Fund has raised $16 million dollars and aided nearly 400 regional nonprofits. However, in order to continue to meet the critical needs of the community, more funding is vital.

"Despite the Fund's success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community."

"As the pandemic wears on, we continue to see our neighbors facing very real, very urgent challenges, placing ongoing strain on the limited resources that are available to help," said Bill Golderer, President & CEO, UWGPSNJ. "As successful as the Fund has been in raising money and identifying and addressing the most immediate, pressing needs in our community, the nonprofits at the frontline of the crisis are still struggling to meet increased demand for services. The additional funds raised from this event will not only make sure their doors remain open for those hardest hit in our community but ensure we stand ready to address emerging needs as well."

"These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us – particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope," said John S. Middleton, managing partner of the Phillies. "We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now."

The PHL COVID-19 Fund has prioritized supporting people who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, such as seniors, people experiencing homelessness, those with disabilities, low-income residents without health insurance, people with substance abuse disorder and survivors of abuse.

"The PHL COVID-19 Fund is doing an incredible job helping nonprofits on the frontline of the region's response to this pandemic," added Leigh Middleton. "We're honored to be a part of this effort to raise funds for those most in need, and excited to bring this program to the community."

More information on the PHL COVID-19 Fund, recent grantees and its efforts to date can be found at www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org.

About Philadelphia Foundation

Founded in 1918, Philadelphia Foundation strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia. Philadelphia Foundation grows effective philanthropic investment, connects individuals and institutions across sectors and geography, and advances civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration. A publicly supported foundation, the Philadelphia Foundation manages more than 1,000 charitable funds established by its donors and makes over 1,000 grants and scholarship awards each year. To learn more, visit philafound.org.

About United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, serving communities in Pennsylvania'sChester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey'sAtlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and in people's lives. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. In Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, United Way fights for youth success and family stability because we LIVE UNITED against intergenerational poverty. For more information about United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey visit www.UnitedForImpact.org .

For Philadelphia Foundation:Melissa Fordyce, 856-430-4661, mfordyce@philafound.org

For United Way:Abby Douglas, 330-208-5554, adouglas@uwgpsnj.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-middleton-family-presents-phlove-a-concert-for-covid-19-relief-featuring-daryl-hall-questlove-patti-labelle-dj-jazzy-jeff-and-other-performers-with-philadelphia-ties-on-may-21-301060516.html

SOURCE Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey