09.07.2020 02:10:00

The Mid-Year 2020: COVID-19 Closures; Fleeting Eclipse or A New Dark Age?

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets in collaboration with Commercial Real Estate Direct released their 2020 Mid-Year Magazine: "COVID-19 Closures: Fleeting Eclipse or A New Dark Age?" Access the full magazine here: https://info.trepp.com/mid-year-2020-commercial-real-estate-direct-pr

In the Mid-Year 2020 Magazine, analysts give a first-half of the year recap of the commercial real estate finance and CMBS markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In our Year-End 2019 magazine, we explored what might disrupt the various sectors of commercial real estate. Boy, did we blow it," said Orest Mandzy Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "Who could ever have imagined that a virus from the other side of the planet could cause one of the greatest economic calamities in our history?"

The shutdowns have resulted in an absolute closure of the hotel sector, which saw occupancy rates plunge to levels not seen in decades, if not longer. The retail property sector, which in many areas was forced to remain closed, is also in a world of hurt. The exception: stores that sell essential goods, like grocers, pharmacies, and hardware stores.

If hotels and retail properties aren't generating revenue, they can't pay their mortgages. If that continues, they will default. Last month, $54.29 billion of CMBS loans were more than 30 days late with their payments. A total of $23.85 billion of that was backed by retail properties. That's 18.6 percent of all CMBS retail loans. And $20.59 billion was backed by hotels. That represented nearly 25 percent of all CMBS hotel loans.

The magazine provides a summary of the major commercial real estate property sectors: lodging, retail, multifamily, and industrial. You'll also find our half-year CMBS rankings, a look at CMBS loan defaults, and more.

Download CRE Direct and Trepp's full magazine here: https://info.trepp.com/mid-year-2020-commercial-real-estate-direct-pr.

For more information on the Year-End Magazine, email press@trepp.com or visit http://www.Trepp.com.

Follow @TreppWire and @crenewstweets on Twitter for daily CRE and CMBS market updates.

About Trepp    
Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of information, analytics, and technology to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the web-based tools and insight they need to increase their operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp is wholly-owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT). For more information, visit http://www.Trepp.com.

About CRE Direct
Founded in 1999, CRE Direct currently delivers news to more than 10,000 individuals throughout every business day via its CREnews.com site and weekly through its emailed newsletter publication. CRE Direct provides the most up-to-date market intelligence on the mortgage business, equity raising, investment sales, and CMBS sectors. Subscribers, which include investors, lenders, brokers, investment banks and others, gain access to daily in-depth news and information through the Property Sales Database, CMBS Pricing Matrix, and CMBS Pipeline.

 

SOURCE Trepp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 105.98
0.68 %
ABB 23.00
0.57 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.42 %
Swisscom 491.10
0.20 %
Sika 186.65
0.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.80
-1.36 %
Alcon 53.66
-1.47 %
CieFinRichemont 62.32
-1.49 %
The Swatch Grp 189.75
-1.58 %
Adecco Group 44.92
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.07.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – July 2020
08.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08.07.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
08.07.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen haben geliefert / ABB – Rally noch nicht zu Ende?
07.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
06.07.20
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: EY-Prüfberichte zu Wirecard könnten bald eingesehen werden - Wirecard-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Bayer-Aktie verliert: US-Richter sieht Teil der Glyphosat-Einigung kritisch
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie auf Rekordjagd: 1'400-Dollar-Marke kurzzeitig überwunden
Swiss-Mutterkonzern Lufthansa beschliesst zweites Paket ihres Restrukturierungsprogramms
Credit Suisse will sich chinesisches Joint Venture einverleiben - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie fällt ins Minus: ASMALLWORLD erwartet im Halbjahr Umsatzanstieg und positiven Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street tendierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB