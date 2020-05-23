NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Microminiature Circular Connector Market to 2027 –Covid-19 Impact and Europe Analysis Coverage by Type (Metal Shell, Plastic Shell); Application (Military and Defense, Aerospace and UAV, Industrial Application, Medical, and Others); and Country

The microminiature circular connector market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 486.06 Mn in 2019 to US$ 661.22 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2020-2027. The market in Europe is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The growth in the medical devices industry and rising demand for miniaturized connectors are the major driving factors contributing to the growth of the Europe microminiature circular connector market. In addition to these factors, significant technological development initiatives by several leading companies are also expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.



The metal shell microminiature circular connectors led the North America microminiature circular connector market, based on type, in 2018, and the segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of share during the forecast period. These connectors are versatile, tested for harsh environments, and offer multiple coupling styles, contacts, and mounting options.



The overall Europe microminiature circular connector market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on the segmentation pertaining Europe.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe microminiature circular connector market are Amphenol Corporation, Glenair Inc, Hirose Electric Co Ltd, and HUBER + SUHNER are among the players operating in the Europe microminiature circular connector market.



