19.02.2022 00:43:00

The Mexican Avocado Industry in the United States Applauds the Actions to Reinstate Mexican Avocado Imports

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico (AFM) and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) applaud the hard work and collaboration that has allowed the Mexican avocado export program to restart with inspections and avocado exports to the United States to resume, effective today.

The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM), working closely with the USDA and local authorities have enacted additional measures that enhance safety for USDA's inspectors and the full value chain in Mexico.

Avocado imports to the U.S. have a positive socioeconomic impact on both Mexico and U.S. In 2021, 2.4 billion pounds of avocados were imported into the U.S. from the Mexican state of Michoacan, representing the vast majority of avocados in the U.S. (more than 8 in 10 avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico). Mexican avocado imports contributed more than $6.5 billion in U.S. economic output, according to a 2020 study by Texas A&M University. Much of that economic benefit accrued at the wholesale, retail and service industries at both state and national levels.

"We are extremely appreciative of the diligence and hard work of APEAM and all of the officials on the ground in Mexico to work together to develop a solution to this complex situation," according to Ron Campbell, Executive Director at The Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association. "We are pleased that Mexico and the United States will continue working together to fortify the continuous supply chains that promote economic growth and development for this important industry in both countries."

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Media Contact:

Ana Ambrosi
aambrosi@avocadosfrommexico.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mexican-avocado-industry-in-the-united-states-applauds-the-actions-to-reinstate-mexican-avocado-imports-301486009.html

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico

