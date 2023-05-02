|
02.05.2023 22:41:00
The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, May 11, 2023
NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC” or "the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to provide an update on first quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.
First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Thursday, May 11, 2023
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Audio-only Dial-in:
|Register Here
|Virtual webcast with slides:
|Register Here
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Roche AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG
|125934214
|60.00 %
|12.00 %
|ABB N / Logitech International SA / Partners Group Hldg. AG
|125934215
|49.00 %
|10.20 %
|Givaudan / LafargeHolcim N / Kühne & Nagel Intl. AG
|125934216
|58.00 %
|10.00 %
The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘Events and Presentations’, approximately two hours after the event.
About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.
More information is available at www.metals.co.
Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
|ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
|CS- und UBS-Aktien schwächer: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
|Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
|Logitech-Aktie weit im Plus: Logitech vermeldet deutlich weniger Umsatz - Gewinn sackt ebenfalls ab
|Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
|Woche der Notenbanken: US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich knapp in Grün
|ams OSRAM-Aktie tiefrot: ams OSRAM zum Jahresstart mit rückläufigem Umsatz und Gewinn
|Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gibt ab: Relief-Aktionäre segnen Reverse Split ab - Partner mit Fortschritten bei Olpruva-Vermarktung
|Chamath Palihapitiya als nächster Warren Buffett gehandelt - So läuft die Investmentstrategie des Investors derzeit
|Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich knapp in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Die Wall Street gab im Dienstagshandel nach. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag kleine Gewinne beobachtet werden.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}