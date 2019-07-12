The Mellino Law Firm Celebrates 8 Years as a Member of the International Society of Primerus Law Firms

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mellino Law Firm, a Cleveland-based medical malpractice firm with over 30 years of legal expertise, has been an active member of the world-renowned legal society known as Primerus for 8 consecutive years. With over 3,000 lawyers spanning 40 countries, The International Society of Primerus Law Firms offers a way for the brightest legal minds across the globe to collaborate and share resources.

Membership in Primerus is invite-only, and candidate law firms are first invited based on their track record, reputation, and client satisfaction ratings. In order to be considered for full membership, a law firm must also meet high standards for acceptance, and undergo an extensive vetting process.

Once selected, member firms must also continue to observe the Primerus code of ethics, and participate in regular meetings and seminars. In addition, firms must also earn the maximum AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell®, pass annual quality audits from Primerus, and show a clear commitment to Continuing Legal Education (CLE).

As the only plaintiffs' firm in Ohio to receive this distinction, The Mellino Law Firm is proud to celebrate 8 years as a Primerus Law Firm. By combining a small-firm focus with these extensive resources, the firm continues to procure positive results for medical malpractice victims, and to solidify their status as one of the best law firms in the country.

