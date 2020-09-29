+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
29.09.2020 22:02:00

The Medics Bed Management Platform Drives Innumerable, Automated Efficiencies for Substance Use Disorder and Behavioral Health Inpatient Facilities

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medics BedManager from Advanced Data Systems Corp. (ADS) drives comprehensive bed management automation for substance use disorder (SUD) and behavioral health inpatient facilities.  

Our state-of-the-art BedManager supports:

  • showing every bed's current status with updates in real-time across the enterprise as bed statuses change
  • simple search and lookup options
  • level of care management
  • bed size, type, and location (floor number and room)
  • viewing patient status
  • bed management data, graphics, and dashboards through its built-in, user-defined report generator
  • MARS medication dispensing system (if applicable)

BedManager processes automatic charge posting daily, weekly, or on a time of discharge basis ensuring claims and billing are ready to submit immediately and accurately through ADS's MedicsPremier revenue cycle financial and management system.

Highly versatile intake and admission dashboards with room view parameters are configurable per intake staff requirements. Expedited check-ins ensure empty beds are quickly utilized by those waiting.

Jim Woods, ADS Vice President of Behavioral Health, said, "Medics BedManager is available independently as a stand-alone bed board and patient monitoring system, or as part ADS's MedicsCloud Suite, which features the Medics Mobile Platform of telemedicine, portal, texting, kiosk, and remote vitals monitoring option. The Suite includes the MedicsPremier system with its built-in CRM, and the MedicsCloud EHR for comprehensive, specialty-specific clinical charting, NCPDP-certified/PDMP e-Rx, MARS, workflow and more.  The Suite is a unified solution from one vendor, and is excellent for all levels of care."

Contact ADS at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 or email info@adsc.com for more information on Medics BedManager and the MedicsCloud Suite for SUD and Behavioral Health.

About Advanced Data Systems Corp and the MedicsCloud Financial and Clinical Suite: Designed for all levels of care, our single vendor/single solution Suite is comprised of a certified EHR, telemedicine and mobile connectivity features that engage patients/clients and providers while supporting remote healthcare as needed as well as outcomes, a nearly 100% success rate on first attempt HCFA/UB clearinghouse claims, real time claim tracking, on-the-fly denial management, personal responsibility estimator, built-in CRM, automated bed management, comprehensive financial and operational analytics/reports/KPIs/dashboards, task management, multi-modality scheduling and workflow. ADS provides timely implementations, comprehensive training, and excellent ongoing support with updates. Data conversions from existing systems and interfaces to other systems. Contact us at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 or email info@adsc.com for more information or to schedule a personalized system overview.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-medics-bed-management-platform-drives-innumerable-automated-efficiencies-for-substance-use-disorder-and-behavioral-health-inpatient-facilities-301140355.html

SOURCE Advanced Data Systems Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 224.30
0.95 %
Lonza Grp 570.40
0.71 %
Geberit 542.80
0.44 %
ABB 23.59
0.30 %
Givaudan 3’961.00
-0.13 %
Part Grp Hldg 850.60
-1.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.40
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 68.50
-1.81 %
CS Group 9.07
-1.86 %
Roche Hldg G 320.20
-2.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:52
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien: Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
16:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
13:30
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
10:00
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:16
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Die Wall Street bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB