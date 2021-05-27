The Matching Dead, A Brand-new Cartoony Match-3 Zombie RPG is coming to Google Play Store

|
GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 37GAMES is launching its latest cartoony match-3 zombie RPG "The Matching Dead". Users can download the game on Google Play store now. "Players will play as a leader of a group of survivors who needs to build a shelter, recruit heroes, and collect weapons to fend off waves of zombies," according to 37GAMES.
Match & Fight
As its name suggests, The Matching Dead is a combination of match-3 gameplay with a strategy RPG. Players will be matching tiles to create awesome combos to wipe out zombies.
Unity is Strength
Nobody survives alone. There are over 200 survivors ready to join the adventure, each with their own abilities. Veteran soldiers, police officers, nurses… Everyone can be helpful. Players can build their own team based on survivors' abilities, talents, and stats.
Build Fortress
Players can design and develop their own fortress by constructing different buildings to ensure survival. These buildings allow players to produce rare resources, forge exclusive weapons, and train formidable armies to fight off the zombie horde.
Alliance
Zombies aren't the only enemies out there. You may find other survivors of the apocalypse more dangerous. Fight alongside other players or compete with each other for scarce resources. Make your choice.
Clear the Tower
Wanna try something more thrilling? Deploy your best team to challenge the tower - unique roguelike gameplay. Each floor has different enemies and grants different buffs. The higher the floor, the richer the rewards.
There are many new and exciting features in this game, it's definitely worth a try. Click the following link to join the fray and find out more about the game.
