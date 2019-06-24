The Maryland Corks with Cade Fundraiser Supports Grants of Up to $10,000 for Family Building and Brings Wine, Live Music, and Great Food to Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cade Foundation will host the 3rd annual Maryland Corks with Cade on Saturday August 24, 2019, at Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard in Frederick, MD. Attendees will sample wines from the vineyard, enjoy live music from several local bands, feast on gourmet foods, and celebrate family building and OVERCOMING infertility. SGF physicians, staff, and current and former patients and other supporters from throughout the community are invited to celebrate the strength and courage it takes to overcome infertility, and to raise funds in support of Cade Foundation Family Building Grants. The Grants, which provide up to $10,000 for fertility treatment, are specifically designated for any family with infertility in the US.

In total, the Cade Foundation has raised more than $750,000 to support families struggling with infertility throughout the country. To date, the Fund has supported 106 families and there are now 79 Cade Foundation babies.

Purchase tickets to the Maryland Corks with Cade or make a donation in support of these grants at CadeFoundation.org.

To apply for a Family Building Grant, please submit an application for the Cade Foundation Family Building Grant at cadefoundation.org/grants.

The Tinina Q. Cade Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of families battling infertility through education, outreach, and grants that help couples pay for infertility treatment or domestic adoption. In the past decade, through events like the Race for the Family™, Corks with Cade™, and others, SGF and the Cade Foundation have raised more than $750,000 that is used to fund grants for fertility treatment and adoption for families with infertility and to build awareness about the 1 in 8 couples struggling with infertility.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 50,000 babies born and counting. With 34 locations throughout MD, PA, VA, D.C., GA, and FL, we offer patients individualized care, accept most insurance plans, and make treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including treatment guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

