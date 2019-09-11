11.09.2019 21:15:00

The Market for glycerin is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period of 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview
The Market for glycerin is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period of 2019- 2024. One of the key factors driving market growth is the strong demand from the pharmaceutical industry. However, the availability of substitutes is likely to restrain the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815071/?utm_source=PRN

- Increasing use in personal care and cosmetics industries is also likely to drive the market studied.
- Antifreeze and de-icing applications as a substitute for propylene and ethylene glycols is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market in the coming years.
- Among the geographical segments, Asia-pacific is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals Application to Dominate the Market

- In the pharmaceutical industry, glycerin is used as a sweetener in syrups, lozenges, and as an excipient in eyewash solutions.
- A Trace amount of glycerin is used in ear drops, creams for topical uses, and as expectorants in gel capsules, congestion, and suppositories.
- As an individual prescription product, glycerin is used as a hyperosmotic, ophthalmic agent, an osmotic diuretic. It is used in eye drops in the treatment of glaucoma to reduce the intraocular pressure, and as a solution or suppository for short-term treatment of constipation.
- Glycerin is used externally on the skin as a moisturizer and can be applied intravenously to reduce pressure inside the brain.
- The overall toxicity from glycerin is pharmaceutical products is very low, and it has been classified as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Inhalation of glycerin can cause toxicity due to its low volatility, but prolonged ingestion can cause elevated fat or sugar levels in the blood. Skin irritation is unlikely unless the skin is damaged. However, if somebody comes in contact with bulk quantities of glycerin, eye irritation may occur.
- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, growth in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to dominate the glycerin market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

- In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the global glycerin market.
- Cosmetics and personal care is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country. Covering a wide variety of industries, such as makeup, skincare, haircare, personal hygiene, fragrances, etc., the Chinese cosmetics and personal care market experienced positive growth in 2018-2019.
- China is becoming the largest market in terms of cosmetics and skincare products, globally. The beauty sector, in the country, witnessed a growth of around 5% in the time period of 2008-2018. Continuous growth in population is another factor fueling the demand for personal care products, soaps, and detergents in the country, which, in turn, is augmenting the market studied.
- The food processing industry is expected to expand at a lucrative rate in the Chinese glycerin market. In 2018, the country had more than 35,000 processing and manufacturing plants that churned out food products for the country's residents.
- In India, government initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, promote health and hygiene. Such initiatives, along with growing usage of soaps and detergent, have led to the growth of the soap manufacturing industry, which is further boosting the demand for glycerin in the country.
- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape
The global glycerin market is consolidated, with top players accounting for the major share of the market demand.The top market players include IOI Oleo GmbH (IOI Group), Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK OLEO), and Musim Mas.

Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- Report customization as per the client's requirements
- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815071/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-market-for-glycerin-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-35-during-the-forecast-period-of-2019--300916136.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16:05
Sichtbare Bremsspuren bei der Ölnachfrage
10:35
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09:12
Schwergewichte schicken SMI erneut in den Keller
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Partners Group-Aktie verliert: Partners Group steigert Halbjahresgewinn um 1 Prozent
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
Sunrise-Aktionär Axxion fordert Abwahl von Verwaltungsratspräsident Kurer
Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimische Börse präsentierte steigende Kurse. Auch Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt gingen weiter ins Risiko. An der Wall Street geht es weiter aufwärts. Zur Wochenmitte ging es für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte überwiegend aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB