01.06.2020 03:00:00

The Manchester Global MBA helps students stay on track by incorporating more virtual learning techniques and methods

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manchester Global MBA continues to fulfill its mission to its students around the world by implementing a fully virtual learning approach. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in early January, all face-to-face sessions were moved online to reduce risk and protect students and the faculty staff. The program, which already used blended learning techniques of in-person and virtual course offerings, has accelerated this approach in response to the pandemic.

During this transition period to a complete virtual learning experience, the staff in the UK and China ensured that all students understood and felt comfortable with the changes through increased availability and support for any student concerns. The program strongly believes in a personalized learning style, and it is keen to uphold these values despite the challenging circumstances brought on by the global pandemic. As such, each class and workshop is held live, in a participatory and interactive style rather than pre-recorded lectures. Students are still on schedule to graduate within the regular two-year study period.

Feedback from current students highlights that many are even finding that virtual learnings add unique learning lessons that they wouldn't have encountered otherwise. Huang Wei, who started the program last summer commented, "The virtual workshops have expanded my network as participation is no longer limited by geography or time zone".

Sherry Fu, The University of Manchester China Centre Director said, "While the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted traditional ways of learning, our University has always been about encouraging innovation and an open-minded approach to problem-solving. Since establishing the Alliance Manchester Business School overseas centre in 1996, more than 10,000 students have completed the Manchester Global MBA, some never having stepped foot in Manchester due to our whole-hearted embrace of technology that facilitates learning from any part of the globe. Our University has an outstanding track record of delivering online, blended and transnational teaching across all three of our facilities and I only see our value continuing to grow."

Ms. Fu also added,"The escalation of the outbreak and increasing concerns over the health and safety of our faculty and students forced the University to cancel all Global MBA face-to-face workshops in Shanghai. However, the MBA program will continue to run on schedule, and we will be able to conduct all workshops and courses via online and interactive virtual sessions. Our experienced faculty and support team has quickly and adeptly implemented our online blended learning methods and tools so that student can continue their studies uninterrupted. I couldn't be more proud to be part of our agile leadership team in a moment like this."

In preparation for the incoming MBA class this July, Xavier Duran, MBA Programme Director at Alliance Manchester Business School (AMBS), held an interactive webinar, outlining how the University has adapted and how it is essential for students to think about how the world has changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He shared, "The pandemic has tested conventional ways of learning and communication, but it is those who can resiliently adapt that prove themselves to be true leaders when the world needs them most."

About the Manchester Global MBA

The Manchester Global Part-time MBA is one of the UK's earliest established MBA programs. It is for experienced professionals from all industries and has a global network of over 60,000 alumni, spread across 176 countries. The University of Manchester China Centre launched in 2008 has strong links with the international and local business community.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200529/2817021-1

 

SOURCE The University of Manchester China Centre

