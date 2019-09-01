01.09.2019 19:10:00

The Main Reasons Why Drivers Should Purchase Personal Injury Protection Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carinsurancehints.com has launched a new blog post that explains the advantages of personal injury protection auto insurance.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://www.carinsurancehints.com/why-should-anyone-buy-pip-auto-insurance/

In case of a car accident, insurance companies will take away the monetary burden of a policyholder to a certain extent. To make the best use of their money, policyholders should know what policies they need. PIP is one of the policies car owners should consider purchasing it.

  • PIP insurance, where PIP stands for personal injury protection, covers the medical expenses of a policyholder and his passengers in case of a car accident.
  • PIP coverage is a no-fault policy. This means it can be claimed regardless of whether the accident was the policyholder's fault or not. This is a big advantage, also because it does not deal with time delays, which could have been caused in determining the fault.
  • Besides covering the medical expenses of a policyholder and his passengers, PIP also covers the costs for lost wages, childcare, house care, burial, and rehabilitation. These additional points make PIP insurance different from medical payments coverage. However, these also make PIP comparatively more expensive.
  • PIP insurance is mandatory in 16 states. These states chose to make PIP insurance compulsory in the hopes of limiting the number of lawsuits filed against at-fault drivers.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://www.carinsurancehints.com/

Carinsurancehints.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Carinsurancehints.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Wette in Höhe von 100'000 US-Dollar: Wird Ripple den Bitcoin outperformen?
Hier hebt Tesla plötzlich die Preise für seine Autos an
KW 35: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
"Once in a lifetime"-Preise: Bitcoin & Co. wegen AWS-Problemen mit ungewöhnlichen Kursen
Überraschende Verkaufswelle: Warum der Bitcoin deutlich abrutscht
August 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Schweizer FinTech-Unicorn: Numbrs erhält Milliarden-Bewertung - Zurich Versicherung kooperiert
Merkel: Kompromisse für Zusammenhalt der Gesellschaft nötig
Keine Gnade für Geldvernichter: Frühzeitig Geldprobleme bei Unternehmen erkennen
Geschäfte mit PCs und Cloud-Diensten bringen Dell in Q2 voran - Dell-Aktie hebt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB