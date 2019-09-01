The Main Reasons Why Drivers Should Purchase Personal Injury Protection Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carinsurancehints.com has launched a new blog post that explains the advantages of personal injury protection auto insurance.

In case of a car accident, insurance companies will take away the monetary burden of a policyholder to a certain extent. To make the best use of their money, policyholders should know what policies they need. PIP is one of the policies car owners should consider purchasing it.



PIP insurance, where PIP stands for personal injury protection, covers the medical expenses of a policyholder and his passengers in case of a car accident.

PIP coverage is a no-fault policy. This means it can be claimed regardless of whether the accident was the policyholder's fault or not. This is a big advantage, also because it does not deal with time delays, which could have been caused in determining the fault.

Besides covering the medical expenses of a policyholder and his passengers, PIP also covers the costs for lost wages, childcare, house care, burial, and rehabilitation. These additional points make PIP insurance different from medical payments coverage. However, these also make PIP comparatively more expensive.

PIP insurance is mandatory in 16 states. These states chose to make PIP insurance compulsory in the hopes of limiting the number of lawsuits filed against at-fault drivers.

