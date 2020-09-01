01.09.2020 03:05:00

The Magic of Jewellery - THOMAS SABO and Rita Ora reveal glamorous Autumn/Winter Collection 2020

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THOMAS SABO and global brand ambassador, Rita Ora, invites you to discover the new autumn/winter campaign for 2020. The focus is the "Magic of Jewellery", which finds expression in a multitude of new Sterling silver designs. Glamour, craftsmanship and a touch of seduction distinguish the jewellery. Their look is a homage to nature, their fascinating myths and appealing symbolism.  

 

 

Forbidden fruit: The Magic Garden line will enchant you with snake, apple and black and red colourways to create fashionable highlights. Sparkling 18k yellow gold plating gives designs a classic effect. As an eye-catcher, the snake elegantly wraps itself around the finger as a ring. High-quality malachite stones with their intense green colour provide more expressive items of jewellery.

The continuation of the Magic Stones line offers elegance in magical facets. The new gorgeous jewel colour cognac radiates enchanting grace. High quality, hand-cut and precisely set in open, gold-plated stone settings, the gemstones develop a fascinating radiance.

The THOMAS SABO x Rita Ora Collection lines; Magic Garden and Magic Stones will launch from 1st September 2020 exclusively in THOMAS SABO shops and online at www.thomassabo.com.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 in Germany, the company has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide. THOMAS SABO has an international workforce of around 1,600 employees.

Nachrichten

