The Magic of Christmas: Sparkling THOMAS SABO Jewellery for the Festive Season

LAUF A.D. PEGNITZ, Germany, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the starry night sky, THOMAS SABO will be presenting sparkling gift ideas for even more magical moments in its new Christmas campaign. Deep symbolism and festive elegance turn the playful Magic Stars designs into personal lucky charms and ideal presents. The handcrafted Sterling silver jewellery is worn by Rita Ora - face of the campaign and global ambassador of the international jewellery and watch brand.

Faceted zirconia stars and moons are a radiant eye-catcher. Whether in a double-row necklace, in elegant earrings or in a graphically interpreted star ring - the precisely set stones reflect the light down to the last detail.

The cosmically inspired timepieces of the Watches Collection complement the jewellery. For example, the Spirit women's watch shines in a new design with changeable bracelet and a star-shaped second hand. The creations can be discovered in all THOMAS SABO stores worldwide, online at www.thomassabo.com and at selected specialist retailers.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,800 employees. At its headquarters, THOMAS SABO employs a staff of around 500. THOMAS SABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

