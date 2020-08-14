The Lynx Group Acquires Upstream Partners To Create Dynamic Division Offering Insights Into Pharmaceutical And Biotech Spaces

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lynx Group (TLG) has acquired Upstream Partners in an effort to create a dynamic division catering directly to the pharmaceutical and biotech space. The ability to leverage the deep experiences and broad networks of both companies with external healthcare decision-makers and influencers together, allows the new division of TLG to provide pharmaceutical and biotech clients with thorough, market-informed perspectives needed throughout a product's life cycle. These insights are invaluable from the earliest stages of clinical development, throughout the product life cycle to ensure success of any therapy or device. It's this need that TLG has met with the strategic acquisition of Upstream Partners.

"The relationships that Burt Zweigenhaft and Upstream Partners have with the most respected and influential key opinion leaders in their respective specialties perfectly complement The Lynx Group's own channels and ecosystems," says Brian Tyburski, CEO, TLG. "Through this acquisition, customers of both companies will be able to interact with and receive expert advice in all areas of the pharmaceutical and biotech space—prelaunch, launch readiness, go-to-market strategies, and life cycle management—with viewpoints from all stakeholders involved in the care of patients."

"I have always said that to really get to know and trust a person or organization you need to see them negotiate headwinds and tailwinds over longer periods of time," says Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, Managing Partner, Upstream Partners. "After working side by side with Brian Tyburski and the talented team of The Lynx Group for more than 15 years, I am happy to unite our forces."

"It's our shared belief that offering our combined pre- and post-market insights, which are sourced from deep channel experience and our relationships with key opinion influencers, is the only way to survive and prosper in the present oncology ecosystem," said Zweigenhaft.

The Lynx Group is a rapidly growing global strategic alliance of medical communications and education companies. Through its unique business model, The Lynx Group strives to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. The Lynx Group is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Association for Value-Based Cancer Care, and Association for Oncology Practice Management.

Upstream Partners leverages real-world experience and lessons learned to establish clients' competitive advantage, accelerating go-to-market timelines and launch processes while minimizing the known and trending business risks. Upstream ensures safe navigation of the ever-changing policy, regulatory, and payer access and reimbursement challenges.

In the depths of a continuously evolving and complex healthcare delivery ecosystem, Upstream's "been there, done that" experience is our clients' advantage. Upstream has a deep professional C-suite network of stakeholder contacts across all the supply channels. Providing face-to-face direct access to the key opinion leaders and "outside-the-box" thinking forms strategic plans steps ahead of the market movements.

