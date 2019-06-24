The Luxury Collection Debuts Its First Resort In Çeşme, Turkey

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International Inc., today announced the opening of Reges, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Çeşme. Owned by Reges Turizm Inşaat A.Ş., Reges joins an impressive collection of more than 110 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. The opening marks The Luxury Collection's third hotel in Turkey, joining the brand's existing properties in Bodrum and Ankara.

Having set the tone for a regal experience from its conception, Reges derives its name from the Latin for King: Rex. The two buildings that comprise the resort even resemble a crown when viewed from above. Curved around an idyllic natural cove and bathed in sunshine for more than 300 days of the year, Reges is spread across two kilometres of Çeşme's Boyalık Bay. The 93 guestrooms and 11 suites feature oversized floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the sapphire-hued Aegean Sea. Inspired by the surrounding lush nature, the guestroom design features gold-dipped leaves, peacock feathers and jacquard patterning, with splashes of turquoise energizing the neutral color palette. Crafted from locally-sourced marble, the sleek en-suite bathrooms combine traditional elements of fretwork and gold fixtures, with modern indulgences such as rainfall showers and signature Byredo products. State-of-the-art technology has been integrated discreetly, from ultra-modern flat-screen TVs to intuitive systems which personalise temperature and lighting preferences – reinforcing the hotel's commitment to an unmatched level of service.

Influenced by the dancing lines of a Whirling Dervish, the tiered design of the resort's architecture fans out like a spinning skirt, reinterpreting the ancient Sufi ritual for a contemporary audience. This thoughtful approach extends to the light-filled lobby, where the ancient Japanese practice of Kintsugi – the art of appreciating imperfection – is recrafted through modern Turkish design, with gilded embellishments adding depth and story.

"Çeşme is a breath-taking Turkish resort town that overlooks the glistening Aegean Sea, and its natural beauty and offerings, including clear waters with unparalleled diving sites make this a truly special location for The Luxury Collection's third hotel in Turkey," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "We are thrilled to uncover this hidden treasure for our global travelers who are sure to develop a deep connection with this remarkable destination."

Epicurean Moments & Local Wellness

Safran fuses ingredients and techniques from across the continents, serving inimitable mezze dishes, bursting with local and seasonal flavours at the heart of its menu. The contemporary pan-Asian kitchen, Hemera, dedicated to the region's best seafood, is a showcase of gastronomic flair. Guests are offered the opportunity to bid for the finest catch from local fishermen during a weekend auction of fresh fish and seafood. Both restaurants use regional produce to enhance every dish, from seasoning with herbs grown on-site to the inclusion of mastic gum, indigenous to Çeşme.

Additionally, the resort offers unique, immersive experiences for guests to discover the rich culinary history of Çeşme through its series of Epicurean Moments. Well known as a wine-making region, the Çeşme peninsula is perfect for gourmet adventures. To inspire guests to sample local delicacies, the resort regularly hosts a series of wine and cheese pairings, grape harvesting experiences and olive oil tastings, each meticulously designed as a celebration of the diverse flavours of the region. Additional cultural experiences, from curated tours of Çeşme Castle and the Alacati Windmills to a tour of nearby Ephesus, have been designed by the Concierge team to showcase the most extraordinary facets of Çeşme and beyond.

Spa Reges spans over 1,400 square metres and takes an indulgent-yet-authentic approach to healing. A menu of signature treatments has been developed through extensive research into regional rituals and wellbeing. The spa's six treatment rooms are further complemented by a traditional Turkish Hammam, sauna and steam room.

Airy cabanas, with indoor and outside spaces, are artfully-placed around two turquoise swimming pools and an idyllic private beach. For those looking to stay active, there is a 24/7 fitness suite with cutting-edge Technogym® equipment. Or take the action outdoor for wind and kite surfing, activities that Çeşme is a favoured destination for thanks to its shallow waters and strong breezes. The resort offers unrivalled access to world-class training, as well as the annual PWA windsurf tournament.

Unforgettable Meetings and Events

A combination of personalized service, expert knowledge and an extraordinary setting places Reges at the forefront for creative gatherings and lifetime celebrations in Turkey. Ultra-modern facilities include four dedicated meeting rooms, dressed in a neutral palette and kitted out with state-of-the-art technology, offering a curated scene for boutique meetings and break-out sessions. Catering for over 300 people, the resort's impressive outdoor spaces offer myriad opportunities for memorable and romantic moments, creating the perfect backdrop for spectacular, al fresco wedding parties.

For more information or to book, visit RegesCesme.com.

About Reges, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Çeşme

With its name derived from the Latin for King: Rex, Reges, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Çeşme offers its guests a regal experience, bringing Cesme to life in an unprecedented and dynamic fashion. Spread across two kilometres of Çeşme's Boyalık Bay on the Turkish Riviera, the resort is bathed in sunshine more than 300 days of the year. The 93 guestrooms and 11 suites feature oversized floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the sapphire-hued Aegean Sea. Each room is carefully designed to merge traditional elements with modern-day amenities. Paying homage to Turkey's gastronomic legacy, Reges' two restaurants present International and Aegean flavours infused with a stylish al fresco atmosphere and live music. An unrivalled retreat, Spa Reges offers myriad of signature treatments and is complemented by traditional Turkish Hammam, sauna and steam room. The combination of personalised service, expert knowledge and exceptional setting place Reges at the forefront for creative gatherings and lifetime celebrations. Reges is part of The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts, a glittering ensemble of more than 110 hotels & resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. For more information, visit RegesCesme.com.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble, recently surpassing 100 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-luxury-collection-debuts-its-first-resort-in-ceme-turkey-300872587.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.