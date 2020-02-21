The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale - Grand Opening

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to open in May, The Rotenberg Companies is proud to introduce The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale. It is located at 12501 Ridgedale Drive in Minnetonka and is beautifully situated directly across from the Ridgedale Mall.

The Luxe features spacious one+ and two+ bedroom, ultra-luxury apartments, where residents can enjoy exclusive access to over 16,000 square feet of unprecedented indoor and outdoor amenities.

Arriving at this four-story iconic building, designed by renowned Architect Jesse Hamer, you are greeted by a soft contemporary façade, with beveled stone and large expansive windows. As you exit your vehicle under the chrome porte cochère, your journey will begin as you enter the dramatic and elegantly appointed, two story lobby.

The lobby and amenity spaces, created by Interior Designer Billy Beson, offer sophisticated contemporary furnishings, with sumptuous natural finishes, that meet his uncompromising standards of quality and beauty. The Luxe also features a private art collection that is adorned with a variety of vibrant, colorful painting, masterfully created by Artist Carolyn Cole.

Designed and constructed to the highest caliber condominium, quality standards, The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale, are luxury rental homes that offer residents the freedoms and conveniences of leasing within a thoughtfully programmed living environment.

There is remarkable attention to detail, with an unparalleled commitment to the resident's experience.

The Luxe has an extensive list of sought after luxury amenities, including a 100% smoke free environment, heated parking for all residents, electronic vehicle recharging stations, an indoor car wash bay in the parking garage, onsite storage, a state-of-the-art fitness center with advanced training equipment, featuring Life Fitness fully integrated cardio, strength training and group training equipment, a private yoga/dance/Barre studio – which opens out to the amenity deck, and a private Pilates studio with Reformer machines.

If it's an adrenaline boost you seek, there is a fitness area that can be reserved for high intensity training, or private instruction. Residents who wish to take their fitness routine outdoors will discover nearby walking and biking trails.

The outdoor residents' lounge and dining terrace feature a stainless-steel outdoor kitchen, complete with DCS gas grills, chaise lounges and umbrellas, a fire element, an outdoor television, and a putting green/bocce ball court.

The Luxe also offers a coffee/tea bar, a community room with a fully equipped demonstration kitchen, fireplace, and multiple big screen TV's, as well as an intimate private dining room/ entertainment suite for family gatherings or for playing cards and board games.

To relax, The Luxe offers a multi-sport simulator for you to practice your golf swing and improve your game, or you can unleash your inner athlete and play your favorite sport.

If you choose to conduct a business meeting, there is a beautifully appointed boardroom, fully outfitted with video conferencing equipment and TV monitor for presentations, and much more. The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale, provides nothing short of the finest in luxury living for its residents. The Luxe raises the bar for luxury rental living.

The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale, enjoy a prominent place, in the heart of Minnetonka, MN, at the Cities most sought after address.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-luxe-apartments-at-ridgedale---grand-opening-301008873.html

SOURCE The Rotenberg Companies