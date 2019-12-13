The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Raises More Than $314,000 at 17th Annual Season for Sharing Luncheon

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank raised $314,524 to help feed people in need at its 17th annual Season for Sharing Luncheon on December 4, 2019.

Season for Sharing was again held at the beautiful Omni Los Angeles Hotel, where the Food Bank honored donors, individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the fight against hunger in Los Angeles County. Jovana Lara, General Reporter and Weekend Evening Anchor for ABC7 Eyewitness News, emceed the event.

Ralphs / Food 4 Less was the presenting sponsor of this year's Season for Sharing Luncheon. Vanessa E. Rosales, Director of Corporate Affairs at Kroger – Food 4 Less Division, welcomed guests and recognized the Food Bank's tireless fight against food insecurity in Los Angeles. "We are proud to be the lead sponsor of this event again this year that highlights those in the community dedicated to ending hunger," Rosales said. "The timing of the lunch coincides with our 'Help 4 the Hungry' donation drive to raise critical funds for the Southern California food banks. The 'Help 4 the Hungry' Campaign is a part of Ralphs's Food 4 Less's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative to end hunger and waste by 2025."

President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Michael Flood, commented, "Each year at our luncheon, we highlight those who have gone above and beyond to fight hunger in our community. The four honorees this year have been fighting hunger for many years, and their dedication and commitment to end hunger is inspiring."

James Yukevich, Founding Partner of Yukevich|Cavanaugh, was awarded the Fighting Hunger, Giving Hope award for his decades of support and advocacy for the Food Bank. "No one in our country should go hungry and I am proud to have helped provide nearly two million meals to those in need in our community. I am honored to be recognized by this impactful organization and join with them in their mission to end hunger."

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, one of the Food Bank's agency partners, was given the Community Partner Award; Mary Agnes Erlandson, Director of St. Margaret's Center, received the Tony Collier Award; Board Chair David Bishop was presented with the Dennis Winston Memorial Leadership Award.

This year, Season for Sharing was sponsored by Platinum Donors Delta Air Lines, Ralphs / Food 4 Less (lead sponsor) and Yukevich|Cavanaugh. Legacy Donors were Disney, FedEx and Grifols Services. Angel Donors were Don Lee Farms, Bank of America and Nick and Nancy Saggese. Community Donors were A-Mark Metals, LA Federal Credit Union, Lappen Family Foundation, Loeb and Loeb, Mike Connolly, Skadden Arps, Sue Leonard and Sullivan Curtis Monroe. Friendship Donors were Stone Tapert and Stout Risius Ross LLC.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 67 million pounds of food in 2018 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 29,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition Program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

