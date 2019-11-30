The Loggia Presents Future Living Concept Inspired by Tokyo Lifestyle

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities get more dense, robust demand for space efficient apartment will be on the rise, as stated in "Real Estate 2020: Building the Future" by PWC. The result is mainly driven by increasing numbers of people migrated to big cities, that will hit new peak in 2020.

Answering the needs to current and future living trend, FARPOINT joints venture with Tokyo Tatemono -- two of the leading real estate developers from Indonesia and Japan -- who has introduced a new transformable living concept in South Jakarta to maximize the city's limited space. Presenting The Loggia, a home that fits all various stages of life. With only 5 minutes to Gatot Soebroto, The Loggia is within easy reach to Jakarta's CBD.

"In responses to the 2020 prediction, we see that vertical living concept will be more popular, even a necessity to live in the city. As it overcomes the challenges of most urban residents' pain points --traffic and productivity-, especially in Jakarta as one of the world's populous city," said Widijanto, Chief Operations Officer FARPOINT.

The Changing Trend: from Horizontal to Vertical Living

With 14,000 residents per square kilometer today, Euromonitor International report predicts Jakarta to be the world's populous city by 2030. "That's why, the future living concept inspired by Tokyo art of living that promotes transformable spaces will soar in popularity by 2020, as it highlights multipurpose furniture that maximizes openness in the confined spaces of crowded Jakarta," said Widijanto.

The generation now, or also known as millennials, are also facing other challenges. Our various stages of life will consequently lead to the tendency of changing our accommodations that meets the set of needs each of the life phase presents. Indonesian prominent financial advisor, Ligwina Hananto, Founder & CEO of QM Financial shared the reason, "When we're first jobber or unmarried, we would most likely live alone and therefore require less living space. Over time, reaching the next stage of life -marriage for example- will expand the family with growing infants inclined the needs for a larger home. Then comes the time our adult child decides to live independently due to study or work, and we face the new empty nest phase. This drives people to relocate their resident more often, which is very inefficient."

As a solution, The Loggia's furnished apartments are design exclusively by Tokyo's prominent design studio, Atelier-Bow-Wow (ABW). As one of the world's master in micro-architectural design, ABW highlights "Reversibility into Emptiness" concept in The Loggia that honors the physical space by decluttering homes and creating transformable rooms, furniture and ample of storages to serve more than just one function for an extra-large living space, which is becoming a trend in urban cities.

"The Loggia provides design elements that are full of storages, transformable furniture, and extra spacious living room that can fit up to 8 adults and 4 children. There will always be a place to store your beloved sentimental objects, and room for various family activities," added Widijanto. With a wide range of residences, from 50 sqm to 117 sqm, each unit can be upgraded into a private sanctuary, adorned with daybeds, bunk beds, rattan sliding panels, and hidden storages for your extensive goods. Its raised bedroom of 60 cm provides built-in and subfloor storage spaces to declutter your home without throwing out all your stuffs.

TOKYO Art of Living 2002: Experiencing the Future Living Concept

A presentation of decluttering living in space-saving and micro-architectural concept is showcased on Pop-Up exhibition by Atelier-Bow-Wow during "TOKYO Art of Living 2020" presented by The Loggia. Held from November 27th to December 1st 2019 at Senayan City's Main Atrium, TOKYO Art of Living 2020 aims to inspire Jakartans the future living concept made in Tokyo, through architecture, art, knowledge, food, and music.

Instagrammable art installation by MoJA Museum, key opinion leaders sharing and discussion, along with special first time entertainments such as 50kg weight Tuna Cutting Show, are just one of the many inspiring activities presented throughout the 5 days event.

The opening day was also highlighted by a symbolic signing ceremony between The Loggia with four Indonesia's major banks: OCBC NISP, CIMB Niaga, UOB, and Permata Bank, for consumer loan financing. Showing real trust of bankers in The Loggia project, as the new living space in South Jakarta.

For more information, visit www.theloggia.co.id

About FARPOINT

FARPOINT is an Indonesian real estate developer that presents and manages property with high quality standards and designs. FARPOINT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gunung Sewu Group, a well-established and respected business group in Indonesia. With a vision of "becoming a trusted real estate company with employees who wholeheartedly produce innovative products and quality experiences, provide value to its stakeholders", FARPOINT is supported by more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential property assets, commercial, hospitality and retail.

FARPOINT projects that has received numerous International Awards:

2013: MIPIM ( Le marché international des professionnels de l'immobilier ) Award Asia Pacific as The Best Futura Project for Sequis Tower, an international Grade A office building in SCBD.

) Award Asia Pacific as Project for Sequis Tower, an international Grade A office building in SCBD. 2014: The 2014-2015 Asia Pacific Property Awards in Residential High-rise Architecture category for VERDE Two.

for VERDE Two. 2014: MIPIM Award Asia Pacific as The Best Futura Project for The Hundred, an integrated mixed-used development in Mega Kuningan.

for The Hundred, an integrated mixed-used development in Mega Kuningan. 2015: Greenship Gold Level by Green Building Council Indonesia for Sequis Center.

2015: Indonesia Property Awards as the Best Office Architectural Design for Sequis Tower.

for Sequis Tower. 2015: South East Asia Property Awards as the Best Office Architectural Design for Sequis Tower.

for Sequis Tower. 2016: Properti Indonesia Award as the The Well-Designed Office Project in Jakarta for Sequis Tower.

for Sequis Tower. 2016: REI Property Awards Gold Winner, Residential (High Rise) Category for VERDE.

for VERDE. 2016: Greenship Gold Level by Green Building Council Indonesia for Menteng Regency.

2017: Indonesia Property Awards as the Best Office Architectural Design for Sequis Tower.

for Sequis Tower. 2017: Indonesia Property Awards as the Best Green Development and Best Universal Design Development for Sequis Tower

and for Sequis Tower 2018: The International Architecture Awards 2018 for the Skyscrapers/High Rise category for Sequis Tower.

