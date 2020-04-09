The Lodge At Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection Honored As One Of The Best New Hotels In The World By AFAR Magazine

PARK CITY, Utah, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, the modern mountain resort celebrating luxury with wild abandon, has been named to the AFAR 2020 Stay List, the compendium of the best new hotels in the world. The second annual list honors the 27 most extraordinary new hotels and resorts as determined by AFAR editors and contributors, who personally visited and vetted each property.

Opened in June 2019, The Lodge is an elevated mountain retreat and the social heart of Blue Sky Utah, a 3,500-acre ranch created by Park City developer Mike Phillips, in the scenic Wasatch Range. Conceived as a place where guests can slow down, immerse themselves in nature and forge meaningful connections with the land and its inhabitants, The Lodge was designed in harmony with the natural landscape and to celebrate authentic western adventure with year-round outdoor explorations that honor the region's rich heritage.

"We are honored to be recognized by AFAR as one of the best new hotels in the world, and to be named alongside hotels we deeply respect," said Joe Ogdie, General Manager, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are grateful to share this accolade with our incredible team, whose commitment to delivering outstanding service and creating unforgettable guest experiences made this possible."

Surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room Lodge at Blue Sky invites guests to reconnect with the natural environment in understated elegance, with organic architecture that showcases the majesty of the land, and a collection of immersive outdoor adventures from hiking, fly fishing and clay shooting, to horseback riding and heli-skiing.

World-class cuisine, a hallmark of every Auberge resort, is offered at The Lodge's restaurant, YUTA, helmed by James Beard Award-Winning Executive Chef Galen Zamarra, who sources ingredients from an onsite organic farm. Deeply restorative treatments at the Edge Spa complement Blue Sky's active outdoor adventures, and exclusive to Blue Sky experiential learning opportunities include artisanal whiskey-making at the on-site High West Whiskey Distillery, hands-on horsemanship at the 30,000 square-foot indoor equestrian center and up-close animal encounters at Saving Gracie owner Barb Phillips' horse rescue sanctuary.

The second annual AFAR Stay List is published in the May/June 2020 Hospitality issue and online at https://www.afar.com/magazine/best-new-hotels.

For more information please visit https://aubergeresorts.com/bluesky/, and follow at facebook.com/TheLodgeAtBlueSky and on Twitter and Instagram at @Blueskyutah.

About AFAR Media

AFAR Media is the multiplatform media company dedicated to experiential travel, inspiring, guiding, and enabling its audience to have deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. Founded by Greg Sullivan and Joe Diaz, AFAR launched as a print travel magazine at the height of the recession in 2009 to approach travel in a way that no other media publication was doing, to meet a rapidly growing appetite amongst travelers for more immersive and authentic experiences. Based in New York and San Francisco, AFAR's diverse portfolio of platforms includes: AFAR magazine; AFAR.com; Learning AFAR; AFAR Advisor; and two exclusive, immersive travel event series—AFAR Experiences and AFAR Sailings.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 19 hotels and resorts across three continents, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit aubergeresorts.com. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, GSM, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.

