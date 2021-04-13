 The Lockwood Group Recognized by the Financial Times as an Americas' Fastest Growing Company | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
13.04.2021 21:28:00

The Lockwood Group Recognized by the Financial Times as an Americas' Fastest Growing Company

STAMFORD, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader, The Lockwood Group (Lockwood), a scientific medical communications agency, has been recognized by the Financial Times in their second annual ranking of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021. Lockwood is one of only 500 innovative and fast-growing companies recognized as a driving force of the economy by generating jobs and sustaining market competitiveness.

The Lockwood Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Lockwood Group)

Lockwood President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Schecter, said of the award, "The willingness of the Lockwood team to go above and beyond for our clients and our teammates, especially in the challenging year we just faced, is the driving force behind our growth and success. I couldn't be prouder of each and every person here at Lockwood and am thankful for their hard work and dedication."

This prestigious award honors 500 outstanding companies among the millions of North and South American enterprises. The rating is the result of a joint project by the Financial Times and Statista. The results were achieved by conducting months of research, public calls, intensive database research, and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies.

Lockwood collaborates with clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, genetic, and medical device industries to identify effective, holistic, science-based strategies to address their objectives through medical communications. More than 100 of Lockwood's 280 team members hold advanced scientific or medical degrees, and most work from where they live. This flexible structure provides better work-life balance, which in turn allows Lockwood to attract the best talent who facilitate their best work and are more responsive to client needs wherever and whenever they do business.

This latest award further reinforces Lockwood's recognition for growth and workplace excellence. Lockwood is a 4-time Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in the New York Metro Region, 7-time honoree of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut award, and a 2-time Medical, Marketing and Media (MM&M) Best Place to Work.

About Lockwood
www.thelockwoodgrp.com 

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every variety of medical experts, healthcare practitioners, and decision makers. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With experience in all major therapeutic areas and many rare diseases, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lockwood-group-recognized-by-the-financial-times-as-an-americas-fastest-growing-company-301268145.html

SOURCE The Lockwood Group

﻿

