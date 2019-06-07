The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce Announces June Wine Country Luncheon Topic #LivValBiz

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) has announced their next luncheon topic in their summertime Wine Country Luncheon series, which will be "B Corp Businesses – A Force for Good". The luncheon is open to members and the public and will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11:30-1:00 p.m.

B Corp Businesses: what are they, and why have they risen in popularity among those looking to adopt a socially conscious business model? This is the program topic featured for the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon on June 27.

Jennifer Cantero, Director of Marketing at Sensiba San Filippo LLP, an accounting firm located in Pleasanton, is the featured speaker and moderator. SSF is the first, and currently, the only B Corp accounting firm in California.

"We are excited about introducing the B Corp model to Chamber members, many of whom strive to incorporate the 'people, planet, profit' approach to their business," said Dawn Argula, Chamber CEO. "B Corp certification employs best management practices that support businesses in being good stewards of the human and environmental elements of their operations without ignoring the bottom line."

Ms. Cantero will moderate a panel of local B Corp businesses from various industries to discuss the process of becoming a B-Corp, the benefits both inside and outside a business, and current topics of global conversation among B Corps. The panel includes:



Emily Allbritten of Athleta, a producer of athletic apparel for women and girls

Andrea Walker of Beneficial State Bank, a socially responsible and financially sustainable banking institution

Carolina Miranda, founder and CEO of Cultivating Capital, sustainability coach for the public and private sectors

The luncheon is scheduled for Thursday June 27 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the LARPD Robert Livermore Community Center at 4444 East Avenue in Livermore. For information and to make reservations for the LVCC luncheon and the luncheon series visit their website at livermorechamber.org or call 925-447-1606. Luncheon tickets are $55 for LVCC members and their guests and $65 for "Not-Yet" LVCC members.

About the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce is a membership association comprised of private businesses, non-profit organizations, public agencies and individuals. Its 600+ members are a diverse and wide-ranging representation that include two national laboratories, major manufacturers – clean-tech, green-tech – wineries, microbreweries, restaurants, retail, hotels, mining, healthcare systems, financial institutions and many more. Collectively, LVCC members represent nearly 30,000 jobs and generate millions of dollars in revenues and economic benefits in the Livermore Valley. Member businesses and their employees also support the local community through volunteerism activities and millions in financial contributions. For more information, visit livermorechamber.org.

