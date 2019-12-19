The Leading Connecticut Real Estate Team Bross Chingas Bross Affiliates With Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is proud to welcome home Bross Chingas Bross, the top real estate team serving Westport, Weston and Fairfield, Connecticut with more than $1.425 billion in career sales. Barbara Bross, Alexander Chingas and Doug Bross have affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage's Global Luxury headquarters located at 355 Riverside Ave. in Westport.

The principals of the Bross Chingas Bross team were previously affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage until 2007, ranking among the company's most successful agents. Each member has earned the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury ® Property Specialist designation, offering a comprehensive and competitive advantage to affluent clients. Bross Chingas Bross represented both the buyer and seller of Westport's highest residential sale for 2019 per MLS, the $10,000,000 sale of "Compo Point" which is also the highest sale in the Compo Beach area in the past nine years per MLS. The team enthusiastically serves home buyers and sellers across all price ranges, including brokering the sale of some of the most prominent properties throughout the communities they serve, spanning new construction, antique homes, waterfront, land and condominiums. Bross Chingas Bross has been ranked #100 out of all real estate agent teams in America by Real Trends, a partner of the Wall Street Journal. The team's single-year sales volume has reached upwards of $122,000,000.

"We are so excited to be reuniting the No. 1 real estate team with the No. 1 real estate company in the Westport area," said Joe Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York. "Barbara, Alex and Doug have made such a positive impact on the lives of countless Connecticut residents, offering an unwavering commitment to helping them attain their lifestyle and financial goals. Whether helping a client purchase their first home or sell a lavish estate, Bross Chingas Bross tailors the client experience with innovative marketing, personalized service and unprecedented results."

Barbara Bross is a 25-plus year real estate veteran who is well-known for her determined work ethic and providing exemplary service to her clients – and as a result has retained their loyalty, earning countless referrals from those she has done business with in the past. Prior to the partnership's formation, Barbara earned recognition in multiple years as Coldwell Banker's #2 agent in Connecticut and New York. A longtime resident of both Westport and Weston, she serves every segment of the marketplace, spanning rentals to direct waterfront masterpieces, achieving stellar success. Bross is well-versed in every aspect of construction, from land acquisition to building and project management. She has been profiled for her real estate expertise in the media, including appearances on NBC.

Alexander Chingas entered the real estate field in 2001, beginning his career as an agent with Coldwell Banker. Known for trademark warmth and genuine care, he has expertly guided clients through the sale of many hundreds of unique properties. An accomplished marketing expert, he often achieves sales price records in various property categories. A longtime resident of Westport and Weston, Chingas' expertise has been spotlighted on NBC, and in The New York Times, The Real Deal, Connecticut Cottages & Gardens and as a speaker at industry conferences. Chingas is involved in fundraising for community and educational causes. Additionally, he maintains his family's ties to New York City as a committee and board member for some of the most established organizations that address the needs of vulnerable populations as well as historic preservation.

Doug Bross credits much of his industry-leading success in real estate sales to his deep roots and personal connections in the community. Having grown-up in Weston and Westport, and now raising his family in Fairfield's beach area, he has developed lasting relationships. Bross successfully leverages his contacts to facilitate transactions – he possesses a wealth of information that he uses to make the ideal matches between homes and buyers. Sought-after for his expertise in the new construction segment, Bross maintains excellent relationships with all local builders and has deep knowledge of the process to impart on his clients. He takes his client's needs to a personal level and anticipates issues before they arise. Bross spearheads the team's sponsorship of the Cancer Couch Foundation, which directly supports researchers and scientists at Dana Farber and Memorial Sloan Kettering hospitals.

Also joining Bross Chingas Bross at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is Jenny Walsh, the team's licensed sales associate. A highly accomplished agent, Walsh has 10 years of top-producing real estate experience, having earned accolades reserved for exceptional performance. A longtime resident of Fairfield County, Walsh was raised in Greenwich and resides in Weston, where her family is active in many aspects of the community including school task forces, committees and local athletics.

Bross, Chingas and Bross were among the six founding partners of The Riverside Realty Group, a Westport, Conn.-based firm they successfully co-owned for over 12 years and recently sold their interests in. During that time, the company closed over $2.6 billion in sales, and they assembled a team of approximately 50 sales associates. This aspect of the team's business experience contributes to their extremely high level of engagement with all facets of the real estate profession.

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program legacy traces its roots to 1933 and has been a world leader in luxury real estate since. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker organization, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 30,478 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2018, more than any other national real estate brand. This equates to $161.8 million in sales every day with an average sales price of $1.9 million in this category. Coldwell Banker and the Coldwell Banker logo are registered mark owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are service marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Kevin Guhl, kevin.guhl@nrtllc.com

973-407-5916

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-leading-connecticut-real-estate-team-bross-chingas-bross-affiliates-with-coldwell-banker-residential-brokerage-300977633.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Global Luxury