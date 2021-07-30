SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’928 -0.5%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0745 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 35’827 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9059 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
30.07.2021 21:48:00

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 16, 2021, ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company.

On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reduced its fiscal 2021 guidance due to "the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.62, or 43%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ATI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

