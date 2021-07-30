The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) on Behalf of Investors

|
30.07.2021 21:48:00
LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.
On June 16, 2021, ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company.
On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reduced its fiscal 2021 guidance due to "the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter."
On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.62, or 43%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021, thereby injuring investors.
